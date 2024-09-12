Merrill Kelly Pulled from Start Due to Hamstring Cramping
Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed starter Merrill Kelly exited his start early in the fifth inning of Wednesday's 14-4 blowout of the Texas Rangers. After throwing a pitch, he called catcher Adrian Del Castillo over, and trainer Max Esposito immediately came to check on the righty.
Manager Torey Lovullo later disclosed that Kelly was pulled from the game with right hamstring cramping - an issue that has plagued him in previous seasons.
"Once I heard it was cramping, it was a no-brainer for me," Lovullo told Diamondbacks ON SI postgame. "I decided to remove him from the game. It’s one of those things that pops up from time to time with our athletes."
"I just appreciate in the heat of the moment, for him to be able to step back and recognize that the most important thing was to call out his catcher, and call us out to just let us get our thoughts, and our hands and our minds on the best decision to move forward and make sure that we preserve him," the manager continued.
“When he walked back by me, and I saw the look on his face… That’s it, you’re done, that’s enough.”
Kelly had been in the midst of a solid start. Despite being tagged for a pair of runs, he had allowed four hits and two walks over four-plus innings, striking out three. He was removed after his second walk, and the runner was eventually scored by Slade Cecconi, sticking Kelly with three earned runs.
Kelly spoke to Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers postgame, noting his frustration at the issue resurfacing while he's attempted to get back into a rhythm since returning from his shoulder injury.
“I think that’s one of the more frustrating parts. I feel like my rhythm and timing is starting to come back, ball’s coming out of my hand a lot better, the [velocity] is back to kind of somewhat normal, pre-injury stuff... but other than that, happy with the progression and how I felt today,” Kelly said.
The veteran said he knew he would likely have to leave Wednesday's game as soon as the feeling arose.
“I knew I was going to come out of the game as soon as I felt it, just because it wasn’t letting go. Before I stepped back on the mound I still felt it," said Kelly, "in the back of my mind I knew it wasn’t going to let go, but I was just giving myself at least some sort of effort to see if it would. And then when I stepped back off the rubber is when I knew that it wasn’t going to give.”
"I knew what was going on, I’d felt it before, I knew I was probably coming out of the game. I just wanted to give myself a minute there to just process what was going on.”
Kelly said that he hadn't felt any discomfort prior to throwing the problem pitch in the fifth. He expressed frustration that an issue that had laid dormant since last season was once again causing a problem, with seemingly no warning or difference in his pre-game approach.
But frustration aside, neither Lovullo nor Kelly appear to be concerned about Kelly's ability to make his next start - in Colorado, at high-elevation Coors field.
Lovullo was cautious enough to not completely abandon concerns over Kelly, but expressed confidence that it wouldn't be a long-term issue or hinder his next start.
“I’m not going to downplay it, say 'no there’s zero concern,' of course there is, but I know we’re doing all that we can," said Lovullo "we’ve got to figure out how to make it not happen again, but we know what we know, and we know how to dance around it, so we can preserve him the best way we can.”
Kelly said he's approaching his next start trying not to think too hard about it, despite the frustration he feels about it continuing to come up at inopportune times.
“I feel like if I go into a game worried about it, I’m probably already behind the eight ball, so every time I have a start where this has happened, the next one I don’t really think about it. Especially because it doesn’t usually happen early in the game… if it happens it happens, I can’t really control that,” Kelly said.
The temperature inside Chase Field has been a likely culprit of pitchers experiencing cramping issues or fatigue. Kelly said he had to change his jersey after the fourth inning, but that it was hard to compare Wednesday's temperature to other times, since he hasn't experienced much of a season at home this year.
Regardless, the D-backs will need Kelly to be fully healthy down the stretch, as the club looks to strengthen their grip on a playoff spot. They'll need Quality Starts from quality starters, and losing Kelly a second time in 2024 could prove disastrous.
Hopefully, Lovullo and Kelly are correct, and he'll be able to make the rest of his starts without issue.