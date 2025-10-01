Mike Hazen, Torey Lovullo Address Concerning D-backs Trend
The Arizona Diamondbacks have displayed a somewhat disturbing trend in the past couple of seasons: slow starts.
The Diamondbacks have not looked particularly sharp in the early weeks of the past two seasons, despite the added talent and expectations in both seasons. Part of that can be attributed to the rust present after a long offseason, but it's been more than just a few hiccups.
The D-backs won 89 games in 2024, but began the season 14-17 through April and 25-32 through May. They were 27-31 through May of 2025, as well.
At their end-of-season press conference, manager Torey Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen addressed this slow start trend, and what may need to change to combat it.
Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Slow
"I feel very strongly that we need to create a little sense of urgency in Spring Training that when you walk into a big league season and start a big league season, it's not okay to just put your foot on the gas pedal and make a lane change," Lovullo said.
"I want to gas it and gun it and get in the fast lane as soon as possible."
Lovullo said changes may be coming to practice regimens. Arizona always utilizes high-intensity training, but may need to up that dosage.
"We're going to probably have some more high-level intensity types of practicing going on, and then just an awareness. I've already started that with some of the one-on-ones," said the manager.
"What I want guys to do when they start, when they walk into Spring Training, I want gloves broken in. I want arms in shape. I don't want some infielders to make mistakes because it's four days into Spring Training. I want it to be crisp and accurate from day one.
"So I'm going to create an awareness, make it a little more urgent, and I want to get off to a good start. ... what we did this year is unacceptable," Lovullo said.
Hazen emphasized the need to start off the season with sharp defense. That was a recurring theme in his messaging Tuesday. He echoed that Arizona's Spring approach was not a deviation from that which has allowed them to start hot in other seasons.
"We played extremely sloppy this April. ... I know that's a way that we train in spring training, and I know that we didn't do that much differently this year. I don't know why we played that much sloppier this year early in the season. That's definitely something we need to fix and get on top of," Hazen said.
"We all want to get off to a good start, because we want to set the foundation of what the team is. I think whatever that balance is, I believe that's been one of the strengths - what we did this year was not that.
"Take the results out of it, wins and losses. The style with which we were playing baseball was not the way we think winning baseball should be played," Hazen said.