New MLB Record Says Everything About Diamondbacks' Season
On Saturday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record.
As Jake Woodford collected the final three outs of a blowout win over the Cincinnati Reds, he became the 15th D-backs pitcher to record an official save — the most in a season in MLB history.
Woodford threw the final four innings of a 10-1 game, allowing just one run and earning the rare bulk (three-plus-inning) save.
That occurrence hasn't been rare for the D-backs this season, however. Anthony DeSclafani has two; Bryce Jarvis and Ryne Nelson have one apiece.
Arizona Diamondbacks Set Unique MLB Save Record
The full list of Arizona pitchers with a save this season:
- RHP Shelby Miller: 10
RHP Justin Martinez: 5
LHP A.J. Puk: 4
RHP Kevin Ginkel: 3
RHP Anthony DeSclafani: 2
LHP Andrew Saalfrank: 2
RHP Bryce Jarvis: 1
RHP Ryne Nelson: 1
RHP Ryan Thompson: 1
RHP Drey Jameson: 1
LHP Jalen Beeks: 1
RHP Juan Morillo: 1
LHP Kyle Nelson: 1
LHP Kyle Backhus: 1
RHP Jake Woodford: 1
Of those names, DeSclafani, Morillo, Saalfrank, Kyle Nelson, Backhus, Woodford and Jarvis all recorded their first-ever major league saves in the 2025 season.
Since the loss of co-closers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, as well as interim closers Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel, Arizona has had to get creative with their bullpen, and it hasn't always looked pretty.
As amusing as it is to see such a strange record broken, and as heart-warming as it is to see young players reach early-career milestones, this stat speaks to an unfortunate reality of bullpen instability.
The Diamondbacks' 2025 season has been derailed by many factors, but perhaps the most devastating has been the loss of Martinez and Puk.
After a hot start to 2025, Arizona's 4.73 bullpen ERA ranks 26th in the majors. It's been at or below that level since the loss of those important arms, with injury to and severe underperformance by key arms contributing to what has felt like blown lead after blown lead.
Manager Torey Lovullo is doing what he can with those options.
"Somebody asked me in the scrum the other day, 'How are you figuring out what buttons to push?' There are no buttons. Everything is just fluid and wide open," Lovullo said in a recent interview with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo.
Related Content: Torey Lovullo Expresses Frustration with Diamondbacks' Bullpen
"When it doesn't work, it's extremely frustrating, and that's where we're at right now," Lovullo said.
For better or worse, this record is a perfect encapsulation of the season the D-backs have had in 2025.
Injuries, underperformance, instability and heartbreak. But from that has arisen opportunity, adaptability and grit, fueled by the next generation of hungry players. That's who the 2025 D-backs are.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks Found New Energy at Perfect Time
It's always better to have a stable closer situation, but the Diamondbacks are finding a way, somehow.