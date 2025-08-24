How Diamondbacks Found New Energy at Perfect Time
The Arizona Diamondbacks are 64-66. They're now 5.5 games back of a playoff spot. But they're playing like they have something to prove.
Arizona has won back-to-back series against the Guardians and Reds — two teams very much in their respective playoff hunts.
Beyond the simple wins and losses, there's a renewed energy present. One can feel it. There's emotion visible in the players on the field and an intensity at the plate.
Low-percentage plays are being made. They're executing in one-run games, and appear to be having fun doing it again.
Perhaps that's a product of back-to-back walk-off victories on Wednesday and Friday. But finally, the Diamondbacks look like the technically-sound, emotionally intense group of young, hungry players they were in 2023 and 2024.
Manager Torey Lovullo has felt it, too.
Arizona Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo Sees Renewed Intensity
In his pregame press conference, Lovullo said he's seen that intensity manifest. Free of distractions, players are stepping up in hopes of proving themselves for future seasons.
"I'm seeing it. I'm feeling it. I think they know that our backs are against the wall, and it's go time right now. Not that any game in April, May, June, or July was less important. I just feel like the group knows it's not going to change," Lovullo said.
"You have no Trade Deadline distractions. The players that are coming are coming from within, and everybody wants to go out and prove themselves.
"I think it goes back to what [GM] Mike Hazen said, like, 'Hey, this is your time to shine, and I'm going to make evaluations for this year, next year, and beyond, so don't tell me you didn't get an opportunity.'
"Everybody's really embraced that, and they're going out there and playing the game full speed," Lovullo said.
It's not just the young players, however.
All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, with the recent drama behind him, said it feels like 2023 again.
We're [hungry]. We want to play the game the right way," Marte said through a translator following Thursday's win. "Similar to 2023, [I've] got a feel and a vibe about that season."
High-intensity training is nothing new. The Diamondbacks have prioritized that under Lovullo. But the manager said this D-backs club is finding its rhythm at the right time.
"We talk about high-intensity training, full-speed practice, so it overlaps. It doesn't surprise you in a game. I think defensively we're playing very well because of that," Lovullo said.
"Offensively we're just engaged. I think the guys are settled in and comfortable at the plate... Our starting pitching in innings one through six has been really, really good. We just are slowly figuring out a lot of our game, and it's coming together at the right time," Lovullo said.
This isn't to posit that this battered team is headed for the World Series again, or even the Wild Card. They have a long way to go.
But the team knows that, and they're plauying like it. The time is now, and they're executing and engaging at what feels like a newly-heightened level.
Win or lose, the Diamondbacks are going down swinging.