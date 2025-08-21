New MLB Streaming Deal Could Cost D-backs Fans More Money
Major League Baseball is reportedly set to enter a new streaming rights agreement with ESPN, and the deal may end up costing Arizona Diamondbacks fans more money to watch their favorite team.
The Diamondbacks, produced and broadcast by Major League Baseball, have one of the friendlier deals in the country since Arizona's departure from Bally Sports.
D-backs.TV packages cost as low as $99.99 per year or $19.99 per month to stream every non-national D-backs game.
The new deal would give ESPN the rights to in- and out-of-market games for five MLB teams, including the Diamondbacks, which seems likely to drive up costs or add additional fees necessary to watch Arizona's home baseball team.
A recent article by The Athletic's Andrew Marchand outlined the ESPN deal.
"Major League Baseball and ESPN have a framework agreement that would give the network the exclusive rights to sell all out-of-market regular-season games digitally and in-market games for five clubs over the next," Marchand wrote.
"If the deal is signed, ESPN will have the full rights to in- and out-of-market games for five teams. The Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are the clubs under MLB control."
That means D-backs.TV subscribers would most likely need to pay an additional price on top of the ESPN subscription fee to watch the D-backs.
"Fans would likely need to subscribe to ESPN either directly or through an operator, and then, for an added price, they would be able to receive their local teams’ games," Marchand continued.
Those who subscribe to MLB.TV's general package digitally are also likely to have to subscribe to ESPN's direct-to-consumer product (costing $29.99 per month) in addition to paying for their MLB.TV package.
The deal has not been signed and finalized. That is expected to occur some time in September, with the deal taking effect next season.
The D-backs have had success working alongside MLB to produce their broadcasts — certainly, the fans have benefited from the affordability of the product. Arizona has even worked out a deal to broadcast some of their games over-the-air on local stations.
Perhaps this new deal prompts Arizona to explore other streaming rights options. Or perhaps the deal is truly a step in the right direction away from restrictive regional sports networks.
But it would appear, for now, that D-backs fans may have to spend a little more to see their favorite team.