OUR TOP 5 THINGS TO BE GRATEFUL FOR IN 2024
Thanksgiving is my personal favorite holiday. All we have to do is make a lot of food, some of it good, and enjoy the company of family and friends. And be thankful. Not everyone has the same blessings in life, and it shouldn't take much to humble one's self in acknowledgement of that fact.
While I'll count the blessings in my personal life privately, here are some of the the things I'm most grateful for as it relates to the work we do and who we get to do it with and for.
1. You the Reader
We write these articles with you in mind, hoping that what you see here at this website fills the need for information and knowledge about the team, and you'll keep coming back. And you've been coming back a lot.
There has been a steady rise in readership over the last two years. Your support allows us to continue on, trying to provide the most comprehensive coverage of the Arizona Diamondbacks possible. The feedback we receive from you on social media is overwhelmingly positive, yet steers us in the right direction when it comes to the types of coverage you want and need. Thank you for that!
2. Minute Media
We are extremely grateful to Minute Media and their management team for rescuing Sports Illustrated, and making it possible to create high quality content at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. Writing for this outlet is a dream come true for all of us, and we're grateful to get to continue doing so.
Through the tumult of the transition at the beginning of this year, the help, support, and guidance from everyone at Minute Media has been above and beyond our hopes and expectations. Thank you to the entire team !
3. The Writers of this Website
Alex D'Agostino, Jake Oliver, Aaron Hughes and Connor Ackerly continue to work hard to provide the latest and best news and analysis of the Diamondbacks possible. The teamwork and camaraderie make this work fun! Also a special shoutout to Michael McDermott. He decided to move on to other opportunities earlier this year, but he helped found this website, and it's not on the map without his work. Thank you to all of them for the hard work throughout the year.
4.) The Arizona Diamondbacks Organization
Writing about the players, coaches, and management of the Diamondbacks are the reason for this website to exist. We try to do so in an even handed manner with journalistic integrity. While the tone here is generally positive, it also includes being critical when warranted. It goes with the territory, but sometimes it's not easy.
The players and coaches are well compensated of course, but they've all work very hard to reach and stay at the pinnacle of the sport. In the midst of doing that work, they have to make time in their day to answer questions from reporters, often at their lowest, most emotional points.
Yet they always do so with grace and professionalism. We're always thankful for that. The culture that has been built up in that clubhouse is a testament to the organization's ability to bring in quality human beings in pursuit of their goals.
5.) The Friends Made in the Press Box
Covering a baseball team is fun. The friends made, the conversations had, and the jokes told, make going to the ballpark every day something to look forward to.
Getting to know the Diamondbacks communications team, who we all work closely with, and who make it all possible, is the cherry on top. They're the bridge to the players, coaches, and management, and have a tough job to make everyone happy. Thank you !