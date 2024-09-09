Paul Sewald Named D-backs 2024 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee
According to a release from the Arizona Diamondbacks, reliever Paul Sewald has been named Arizona's nominee for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award.
Though the right-hander has struggled on the mound in 2024 in the second half, Arizona's veteran reliever remains involved in a variety of off-field charities, and will be recognized for his positive efforts.
He'll now be eligible to receive the award, along with 29 others, with a representative from each ballclub. Per a press release from the D-backs, the award is given to a player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field."
Of course, Sewald's most notable effort to make a positive impact comes from his "Sewald's Strikeouts 4 Kids" initiative. He began the program in 2022 as a member of the Seattle Mariners, but immediately partnered with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to continue the initiative in Arizona.
For every strikeout Sewald records, he makes a donation to Child Crisis Arizona, an organization dedicated to helping provide basic needs to children who might not have access on a daily basis.
"In 2024, Sewald’s Strikeouts 4 Kids will continue to grow as Paul has personally committed $80,000 to Child Crisis Arizona. Working alongside the Diamondbacks Foundation, he is helping raise matching donations from fans who pledge a donation for each of his strikeouts, aiming to gross over $100,000," the release continued.
But Sewald's community involvement doesn't stop there. The reliever has donated over $20,000 to the Rick Hopcraft Memorial Scholarship Fund for Military Veterans - a program dedicated to providing higher education to military veterans, helping them to develop civilian careers post-service.
He's helped provide sports equipment to underprivileged youth in his home town of Las Vegas, organized a back-to-school drive in Seattle, providing necessities to underprivileged youth, and has made donations to the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Miracle League ofLas Vegas and Three-Square Food Bank of Las Vegas.
Sewald will be recognized for his nomination and his community contributions on September 15, the day known as Roberto Clemente day, ahead of Arizona's 1:10 p.m. home matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The award winner will be selected via fan vote, and announced on September 30. D-backs fans can vote for Sewald to take home the award here.