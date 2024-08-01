Paul Sewald Struggles Again but D-backs Hang on to Beat Nationals 5-4
Zac Gallen threw six solid innings, and the offense rapped out 12 hits as the D-backs held on to beat the Nationals 5-4.
The victory completed just the second D-backs sweep of the year, and improved their record to 58-51. Arizona moved into a tie for the second NL Wild card spot and are just one game behind the Atlanta Braves.
The Closer
The game very nearly slipped away. Entering the game to protect a 5-2 lead, Paul Sewald struggled to throw strikes. A leadoff walk was followed one out later by a long RBI double off the center field wall by C.J. Abrams to score a run. Sewald walked the next two batters before Torey Lovullo finally pulled him from the game.
Sewald exited the game to a chorus of boos in front of a hometown crowd that had already grown restless as the inning progressed. Sewald threw 15 balls and just nine strikes.
Ryan Thompson came into the bases-loaded situation to get the last two outs. He got a strikeout and eventually a ground out, but not before throwing a wild pitch to make it a one run game. It was still a clutch performance, allowing him to pick up his first save of the year.
After the game, Lovullo admitted he was one batter too late in pulling Sewald. "I was probably a batter late for sure. He walked the left-handed batter to load the bases, I was probably one batter too late."
Lovullo was thinking that Sewald had only given up one run. "Maybe a popup or a strikeout and he's out of the inning, and our closer closed a game out by giving up one run. But it was clear when he got to 2-0 [on the last batter] we had Thompson ready and that was the trigger."
The questions about Sewald's status as closer immediately followed. Lovullo would not tip his hand regarding any imminent decisions, but left the door open to changes.
"There is something that's going on with his delivery that's not allowing him to throw the ball where he wants, to have the finish on the ball. That right now is my top priority. I have a lot to think about over the next several hours. I will."
"I know everybody wants to know, what's the closer situation. Are you going to dump him out of the closer role. That's not my priority with Paul right now. My priority is to find out if he is getting blocked by some sort of a delivery problem. That's our job, that's my job. Then I'll take the next necessary steps from there."
None of that stopped Lovullo from addressing the hypothetical if Sewald is removed from the closer's role. With new addition A.J. Puk, to go along with Kevn Ginkel and Thompson the team at least has some potential depth. Said Lovullo, "If a change is made, we feel like we have some really good candidates for sure."
Zac Gallen
Despite allowing at least one baserunner in all but the third inning, Gallen was in control throughout the game. Other than a few harmless singles, the only blemish was an RBI double in the fourth inning by Harold Ramirez.
The ace of the staff mixed his fastball, with plenty of knuckle curves and changeups. The third time through the order he started using the slider a bit more frequently. While his fastball command wasn't his best, it was good enough to set up the curveball, on which he got WHIFFS.
Gallen left the game with just 91 pitches thrown, posting a final line of 6 IP, 5H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K. He picked up his third straight win, going to 9-5 while lowering his ERA to 3.56 in the process.
The Offense
Jake McCarthy had three hits, including a triple in the second innings. He came in to score the D-backs' first run on a wild pitch.
The D-backs won the game thanks to a four-run 6th inning. Eugenio Suarez singled and Randal Grichuk hit a hustle double into the right center field gap, making it to second base with heads up baserunning.
Pavin Smith worked a nine-pitch at bat against tough lefty MacKenzie Gore before dribbling a ball up the first base line for an RBI groundout. Geraldo Perdomo came off the bench to hit an RBI single, followed by a Corbin Carroll who also had an RBI knock. Finally Jose Herrera drilled a pitch through the gap to the wall in right center for an RBI double, scoring the fifth D-backs run.
Those runs held up.
A.J. Puk retired the side in order in the seventh in convincing fashion. Kevin Ginkel struggled through some hard contact and three hits, giving up a run in the eighth to allow the Nationals to get within 5-2, setting up the difficult ninth inning.
The D-backs travel to Pittsburgh to enjoy an off day on Thursday before the start of another crucial three-game series over the weekend. Pittsburgh remains in the Wild Card hunt, just 2.0 games back of the Diamondbacks as of this writing.
The D-backs managed to dodge Paul Skenes when the Pirates came to Chase Field this past weekend. That won't be the case in Pittsburgh, as the rookie phenom pitched on Monday and will get to go either Saturday or Sunday on full rest.
Arizona will start Brandon Pfaadt on Friday, Jordan Montgomery on Saturday, and Ryne Nelson Sunday.