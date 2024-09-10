Pavin Smith's Resilience, Center Field Approach Spark Career Night
The Pavin Smith Game will likely go down as one of the most uniquely impressive performances in Arizona Diamondbacks' history - especially recent history.
On nationally-televised Sunday Night Baseball, the left-handed hitting Smith put forward the undeniable best game of his career, and one of the best individual performances of the D-backs' 2024 season, perhaps ever.
He went 3-for-4, crushing not one, not two, but three home runs - two off future Hall of Fame righty Justin Verlander, and one being a grand slam. He knocked in an astounding eight RBI, as the D-backs went on to dominate the Astros for a 12-6 victory.
On Tuesday, following the road trip, Diamondbacks ON SI had a chance to talk to Smith about his historic day, and what went into his approach.
“It definitely feels like a once in a lifetime kind of game. Something that I’ll remember. It makes it sweeter that we got the win, and it was also off one of the guys that I watched when I was growing up… Justin Verlander,” Smith said.
“It’s something I’ll definitely remember forever. I don’t think I’ve ever even had a multi-homer game in the big leagues," he continued, "so again that second one was pretty cool, and then the third one happens, it was crazy. And then I had two more at-bats to try to hit a fourth one, and obviously didn’t get it done."
But it wasn't for lack of trying to hit a fourth. The lefty hit all three of his homers in his first three at-bats, but with two remaining, he walked and struck out once each.
"I was talking to their first base coach," said Smith, with a laugh, "I was like ‘you guys really have to bring in [Reliever Josh Hader] in the ninth inning down seven? You don’t want me to hit a fourth home run that bad?’”
But even without this specific instance, the truth is that Smith is hitting the ball harder, and finding ways to leave the yard a little more consistently. Although only playing in 44 games this season, he's put forward a very solid .270/.343/.562 slash.
Of course, the .562 slugging came up quite a bit following Sunday's game, but it had still been a respectable .447 prior. He nearly doubled his home run total in that game alone, going from four to seven on the season.
The fact is, Smith has been hitting the ball harder more consistently, and getting air under the ball as well. Per Statcast, he's barreling the ball up 14.5% of the time - a 7% increase over 2023, with a 47.4% hard-hit rate, similarly up 5.6% over the prior season.
These lead to a 91.1 MPH average exit velocity. Granted, it's a small sample size. Even Baseball Savant won't solidify his percentile rankings with such limited time, but the improvement is quite notable, especially when conducting an eye test.
Smith is simply hitting the ball harder, in the air, and with more pop than has been seen before. But how's he been able to do it in such limited action, and how did it manifest into three home runs?
Well, the hybrid outfielder/first baseman said he's taking a more center field approach when swinging big. His first homer of Sunday's game was high and inside, and he pulled it high in the air, ricocheting off the right field foul pole.
The second homer was away, over the plate on the outside edge of the zone, and Smith pushed a line drive over the Crawford Boxes in left field. The third? Another ball down the middle pulled over the right field wall.
He explained his approach, and how looking center field helped him to hit the ball just the right way to opposite parts of the field.
“I think more center field, and then when it’s outside, I’m still trying to hit the center, I tend to just catch it a little deeper, and it goes to the left, and vice versa when it’s inside. Just kind of react and pull your hands inside, instead of actively having like a pull approach or an away approach, I think center field just kind of covers everything,” Smith said.
Manager Torey Lovullo had praised Smith's ability to develop and improve his hitting skills tangibly in his time with the D-backs.
“Pavin has evolved over the past couple of years in a lot of different ways emotionally, a lot of different ways fundamentally… and I think he’s never stopped learning or growing... He’s finally coming into his own with hitting for power...” Lovullo said.
But it hasn't been easy for Smith, especially with his up-and-down pattern. Despite being still just 28 years old, the lefty has been down to Triple-A Reno and back countless times. This year has been no exception, as he's in his third major league stint this season alone.
But the cool and steady Smith has taken it and used it to help generate positive results. Rather than complaining or allowing himself to fall into slumps, he's simply doing his job - whatever level he might be playing at.
“He takes it in stride, as good as anyone," said Lovullo "I think he’s good at shedding what he needs to, and he’s pushing forward. I like the body, I like the spirit, I like the mind, and then you throw in the fundamental skills when he’s standing in the box, he’s as good as anybody at knowing what a ball or a strike is.”
Smith said it was this season that he's been able to separate his performance from the mental aspect of being sent down to the minors numerous times.
“I think really this year, just accepting wherever you are and just try to do your best, and have fun with the guys that you’re around, and try to have an impact on them, and just go out there and try to win wherever you are,” Smith said.
“I think I’ve just taken the approach of just, I’m where I’m supposed to be, and just playing baseball wherever I am, having fun playing it.”