Potential D-backs Free Agency Target: Kirby Yates
This article is part of a series evaluating potential free agent and trade acquisitions for the Arizona Diamondbacks entering the 2025 season.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are once again on the prowl for a closer this winter. With the impending departure of former closer Paul Sewald, the bullpen will need a significant revamp. On our journey to evaluate free agent fits, we now cross paths with an old rival.
Kirby Yates, RHP, 37 years old
A name which has been floated around in the off-season rumour mill is Kirby Yates. Now 37 years of age, and entering his age-38 season, Yates has managed to revitalize his career in a big way.
Formerly an elite closer with the San Diego Padres, the right-hander had found himself on a downward turn.
An injury sidelined Yates for all of the 2021 season, and a comeback with the Braves in 2023 fell flat, putting up a 3.28 ERA. Things looked rough, now far removed from 2019 where he finished with a 1.19 ERA, and 9th in Cy Young voting.
Last year things got back on track. Now two years seperated from his injury, Kirby Yates looked like the pitcher of his past with the Rangers, putting up the best numbers of his career in Arlington.
A 1.17 ERA in 61.2 IP has once again catapulted him into the top of the reliever market and by proxy directly into the Diamondbacks' crosshairs.
Pros
Closing Experience
D-backs GM Mike Hazen spoke with media, including Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers, and addressed the closer situation during the Winter Meetings. When asked how important it was to him to add someone with closing experience. "I would like that" said Hazen.
Arizona's bullpen situation is not terrible. Many pieces in the reliever core are great arms to have. A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, in particular, vied for closing opportunities late in 2024, but there are many advantages to moving them into set-up roles. Hazen expanded on this, giving a clearer picture of the team's desire to add a reliever.
"Clearly, Puk and J-Mart can do it. They have the talent to do it. They will get save opportunities. I think adding somebody into that mix that can pitch behind them at times is something we're shooting for."
Kirby Yates has lots of experience closing out games, with 95 career saves under his belt. In 2024 he appeared in 61 games and totaled 33 saves, the second highest mark of his career. His ability to fill the 9th inning is something the Diamondbacks have desperately needed, and he certainly has the credentials to prove it.
Strikeouts
While Yates is not striking batters out to the same level that he once was, his K ability is still excellent. In 2024 he struck out 12.4 batters per 9 innings. This is rght in line with his earlier career numbers while not quite matching his peak performance.
Strikeouts are very important for a closer. The ability to avoid an opponent putting a ball into play, and taking the control out of the hands of the pitcher, is always a risky concept. The most elite back-end arms in MLB tend to be able to limit this with high K percentages.
In line with Yates' return to form, he struck out 5 more batters in 2024 than in 2023, as well as walking only 28, compared to a previous career-high 37 walks with the Braves. This allowed his K/BB ratio to climb back to 3.04, a much-improved figure.
Cons
Age
It is no secret that age plays a large role in a baseball players career. Some lose their careers to father time, while others put up a fight. Yates seems to be in the latter pool, but the question is for how long.
Entering his age 38 season it is fair to wonder if his numbers are at risk of tanking once more. Diamondbacks fans have seen the end of many pitchers careers, and the front office is very aware of the risk that comes along with acquiring an older reliever to fill the closer role.
Health
Yates is now two seasons seperated from a major injury that cost him almost two complete years of playing time. He underwent Tommy John surgery, a massive elbow procedure that many never recover from, in 2021.
While he has since rebounded beautifully and has managed to put things back on track, it is fair to wonder is his prior exposure to elbow problems, paired with his age, will put the team at risk of losing a key acquisition.
Conclusion
Kirby Yates would make a lot of sense for Arizona to target. The Diamondbacks need someone with his closing experience, and his recent turnaround and increased strikeout figures seem to be pointing in the right direction.
This deal would come with some serious risk, however, and could expose the D-backs to more health issues, something that largely cost them in the 2024 season.
If Yates were to be acquired by the Diamondbacks, it would be fair to wonder if the team would also be forced to add an additional piece as an insurance policy to mitigate the potential fallout of an injury or age-related regression.
Still, Yates' excellent experience, veteran presence, and closing track record make him an attractive piece, and an interesting option on the Free Agent market.