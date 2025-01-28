Report: Diamondbacks Showing Interest in Tim Hill
According to a report from Pat Ragazzo on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks are among teams to show interest in veteran sidearmer Tim Hill.
The left-hander is coming off an incredible second half with the American League Champion New York Yankees. After being released by the White Sox on June 18, Hill went on to pitch to a 2.05 ERA over 44 innings in the Bronx.
The D-backs are in search of relief help, and have been particularly vocal in their pursuit of a pitcher with closing experience. While the 34-year-old Hill doesn't have that, with only 4 career saves and none since 2021, he does bring talent from the south side of the mound.
Hill isn't a typical strikeout arm, with only a 10.7% K rate in 2024. Instead he opts for great command paired with an elite ground ball rate, getting 69% of balls on the ground.
To do this he uses a familiarly deceptive arm slot, largely reminiscent of current D-back Ryan Thompson.
His pitch mix features a sinker thrown 69% of the time paired with a four-seam fastball which the lefty mixes in 26% of the time.
He also throws a slider on occasion, but only uses this tool 5% of the time, primarily sticking to a pure fastball combination.
While the Diamondbacks currently have a strong core of Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk, Ryan Thompson, and Kevin Ginkel which make for a formidable back end of the bullpen, an addition of Hill's caliber would create more depth.
This would not solve the clubs closer problem, but it would certainly alleviate the stress on other back-end arms, particularly the left-handers.
Should Arizona pursue Hill's services, he would create a wealth of left-handed reliever options such as the aforementioned Puk, in addition to former All-Star Joe Mantiply, Kyle Nelson, and even Andrew Saalfrank who is sitting out a suspension to start the year.
As the story develops and more information comes out we will keep you updated. For more things D-backs make sure to stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.