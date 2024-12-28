Report: Diamondbacks Sign Corbin Burnes to Six-year Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a major signing, inking right-handed ace Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract, with an opt-out after two years, according to a report by MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
This move comes as a major surprise. Here at Diamondbacks ON SI, we projected that the D-backs would only have $17-22 million to spend to add to the many holes in the roster, including a reliever, DH and backup shortstop.
As of this writing, it is not known if any of the $210 million is deferred. The $210 million now becomes the largest deal in franchise history, beating Zack Greinke's six-year, $206.5 million contract.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Burnes was offered more by the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays, but with a substantial tax difference in the state of Arizona.
Burnes, 30, is coming off another excellent season with the Baltimore Orioles, where he pitched to a brilliant 2.92 ERA over 194.1 innings, after spending six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Since 2020, Burnes has a 2.88 ERA and 3.01 FIP to back it up.
He's only pitched one season to worse than a 3.39 ERA in his career, and has been a consistent ace in both Milwaukee and Baltimore. Arizona will add perhaps the top available arm to lead their rotation.
After an early off-season that initially saw very few moves from general manager Mike Hazen (with the exception of a trade for first baseman Josh Naylor) the D-backs add a bona fide ace on a record-breaking deal, and add to a rotation that underperformed throughout an injury-ridden 2024.
What this move means for the rotation going forward is currently unknown, but for now, Burnes will join the likes of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez, with Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery still in the mix.
Diamondbacks ON SI will continue to monitor and report on the situation.