Report: Diamondbacks Sign Ildemaro Vargas to Minor League Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed veteran utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas to a minor league deal, with an invite to Spring Training, according to a tweet from Just Baseball's Aram Leighton.
Vargas, a 33-year-old veteran, made his major league debut with the D-backs back in 2017, and was a member of Arizona's big league club from 2017-2020, though he only played in 126 games over his three seasons with the D-backs.
In fact, this will be Vargas' third stint in Arizona. He originally signed a minor league deal with the D-backs back in 2015, was designated for assignment in August of 2020, then re-acquired for cash considerations in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021.
He played with five different clubs from 2020-2022, but spent all of 2024 with the Washington Nationals. There, he slashed .246/.295/.316 with one home run over 97 games this past season.
His bat might not be the strongest, as he's never hit better than .269 or slugged higher than .413 in a season. Mostly, Vargas serves as defensive versatility, able to fill a variety of roles in the infield, and even play the outfield on occasion.
For his career, Vargas has +6 Defensive Runs Saved and +1 Fielding Run Value.
The D-backs, with the departure of infielder Kevin Newman, are in need of shortstop depth behind Geraldo Perdomo. Vargas played 53 innings there in 2024, and posted a respectable +1 DRS. He played 115.2 innings at short in 2023, and posted -2 DRS.
Still, he's been generally capable at nearly every infield position, and is a versatile player, though likely not in line for a major offensive role. Of course, that's what was assumed of Newman, who found his way to being quite a productive depth player on both sides of the ball.
Vargas might not be plan A for Arizona's vacant backup shortstop role. He might not even crack the major league roster. But he'll certainly have an opportunity to prove his value come Spring Training.