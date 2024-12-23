Report: Former Diamondback Joc Pederson Signs with Texas Rangers
According to multiple reports, the Arizona Diamondbacks standout DH from 2024, Joc Pederson, has signed a contract with the Texas Rangers for two years, $37 million. This according to multiple sources overnight.
This contract is significantly higher than most pre season estimates for the amount he would receive. Fangraphs crowd source projected two years, $28 million, and MLB Trade Rumors projected two years, $24 million. Here at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI, we projected it would take two years, $32 million to bring Pederson back to Arizona.
Clearly his market was much strong than anyone predicted. Pederson had a career year in terms of rate statistics in 2024. His .908 OPS was by far the highest he's ever posted. His triple slash was .275/.393/.515. In 449 plate appaerances he hit 23 homers and drove in 64 RBI.
It's notable that a big reason for Pederson's sterling slash line was due to being heavily platooned, moreso than at any point in his career. Prior to 2024, Pederson averaged 84% of PA against righties, and 16% versus lefties. In 2024 that ratio shifted to 90/10
Mike Hazen telegraphed in both deed and words that he ultimately would not be bringing Pederson back when he made the Josh Naylor trade on Friday afternoon. Once he replaced the right handed Christian Walker with the left-handed Naylor, the need for the next hitter brought in to be right-handed became evident. Hazen all but confirmed that in his post trade Q&A.
It's not known if the Diamondbacks were ever in serous discussion with Pederson, but throughout the offseason, Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have talked about their faith in Pavin Smith as a hitter. At this juncture the team appears committed to giving Smith most of the left side at bats in the DH slot.
Keeping in mind that at least two thirds of all starts and over 70% of all PA take place with a right-hander on the mound, it stands to reason that Smith could garner over 400 PA as the primary DH against right-hand pitching.
Smith hit .270/.348/.547, .896 OPS in limited playing, getting just 137 plate appearances last year. 85% of his PA came against right-hand pitching. Expect Smith, who has never hit left-hand pitching well, to be deployed similarly to the way Pederson was, getting close to 90% of at bats against right-hand pitching.