Rodriguez Aims To Stay On Track Against Cincinnati Reds
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back at Salt River Fields fresh off a night game that was canceled due to rain. Friday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. local Arizona time, they will be taking on the Cincinnati Reds with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound.
The story of the day is Eduardo Rodriguez, preparing for his first fully healthy season in Arizona after a mostly lost season last year due to a LAT strain. He started in games later than the rest of the starters but that wasn't due to an injury. It was due to his preference.
He got into a game on March 2 in Surprise against the Rangers and pitched two innings with a strikeout and no runs allowed. Rodriguez followed that up with a minor league game last Saturday.
The likely goal for him today is to progress to 55-60 pitches and get in four up-downs or pitch into the fourth inning. This would set him up well for the opening week of the season, as with two more Spring Training starts after this, he would be set for 5+ innings and around 80-85 pitches.
Staying healthy and on track for the start of the season is ideal because the team needs him in the rotation. While they have valuable depth, a healthy and performing Rodriguez is tough to beat.
Rodriguez, the left hander, figures to be an important part of the team's starting rotation as likely the only lefty and as the number four starter. If he can perform as he did in 2023, that would set the team up with two number one starters, Corbin Burnes and Zac Gallen, and two number two starters, Merrill Kelly and Rodriguez.
Probably relievers listed to potentially follow behind Rodriguez out of the bullpen are A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply, Justin Martinez, Shelby Miller, Bryce Jarvis, Drey Jameson, and more.
Zac Gallen is pitching Friday afternoon on the minor league fields to get his work in due to the canceled game on Thursday. There's no cause for alarm, it's just due to the fact the team doesn't have enough games to fit both pitchers in.
Opposing the Diamondbacks, starting pitcher Chase Petty is on the mound for the Reds. He has a 1.29 ERA and five strikeouts so far.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks have their "A" lineup today with likely eight of their Opening Day players in the lineup. The only one missing is that Randal Grichuk or Pavin Smith will be at DH on Opening Day, but regardless, this is a big opportunity for the season's starting lineup.
They can build on becoming cohesive at the plate and linking at-bats, handing the bat off to the next guy, and building innings as manager Torey Lovullo loves to have happen. Plus, it will give fans a chance to see the stars of the D-backs play a large portion of the game.
Scheduled to come in for backups for the D-backs are Pavin Smith, Jordan Lawlar, Ildemaro Vargas, Trey Mancini, Garrett Hampson, and others. Don't expect many top prospects as those players are set to play in the Spring Breakout game later in the day at Salt River Fields.
As for the Reds, Terry Francona is running out a mixed lineup of regulars and backups including former Diamondbacks player Stuart Fairchild who is fighting for a roster spot on the team.