Shelby Miller Speaks About his Return to the Diamondbacks
A noticeably more mature and confident Shelby Miller stood in front of his locker his first day back with the Arizona Diamondbacks to answer questions.
It's been a long journey for the right-hander. Recently signed to a minor league deal, he is guaranteed $1.3 million dollars if he makes the MLB roster.
Part of the infamous Dansby Swanson trade with the Atlanta Braves back in December of 2015, things immediately went south for Miller as a D-back. He posted an unsightly 6.15 ERA in 101 innings in 2016.
Then he suffered an elbow injury requiring Tommy John Surgery and only threw 38 more innings for the Diamondbacks over the next two seasons, almost none of them good.
Miller bounced around to five more organizations, finding little success, before starting to turn things around while pitching for the Yankees and Giants in the minor leagues in 2022.
Now a full time reliever, he had a very successful stint with the Dodgers in 2023, posting a 1.71 ERA in 36 innings. The ERA rose to 4.53 in 53 innings for the Detroit Tigers last year, but his xERA from Statcast was 3.75, indicating he perphaps pitched better than the results
Below is the full Q&A with Miller, who is a very different pitcher now than the one Diamondbacks fans may remember.
Is it strange to be back?
"Not really. I came in yesterday and did the physical and stuff. It was a little different coming in. Not much has changed. It's nice to see familiar faces. That's one thing I really wanted. Playing for nine teams over the past five years. I wanted to come somewhere I knew and was familiar with. It felt good to be back."
How do you think back on those times, they didn't go the way you would have liked?
"It was the first time I struggled in my career. Then I didn't have success after that going to other organizations. Kind of just staying gritty and having that grind to get better and find a way to get back to having success in the big leagues.
"I think I did a little bit in 2022 at San Francisco. Then when I went to LA I added that changeup with [assistant Pitching Coach Connor McGuiness]. He taught me that pitch. That took me to the next level that year.
"It's just been a whirlwind of years for sure. I think just having that perseverance. Not only doing it for myself but for the people around me. People who love me and my family. I still have a ton of love for the game. I still know I'm capable of pitching quality innings. I guess that's the main point that kept me."
How are you different as a pitcher these days?
"Definitely a lot more locked in. I think my stuff is better. I think my ability to pitch has advanced since then I know how to get hitters out. I struggled here the first time around".
Speaking about his repertoire
"I've added a split, different sliders. Fastballs have been pretty good. Coming in and trusting stuff and throwing what I know. Definitely a different repertoire than I had earlier. I don't even know what I threw back then. Probably fastball, cutter, curveball.
"Now I have the changeup. I'm going to throw the sweeper again this year. I banged it last year with Detroit. They wanted me to throw that bullet slider. Bringing back what I had in LA and also adding more of that gyro slider as well to steal strikes against lefties."
What did they tell you about this opportunity?
"I haven't really talked too much with the guys. It was just more my agent back and forth with them. I had different options out there. That's kind of why I waited so long. I figured something might come like a big league deal. It's been a slow offseason.
"I wanted to just get into camp somewhere. I haven't really talked about too much opportunity here. I know it's a great baseball team. Facing them the past couple of years their offense is incredible. The pieces they've added this offseason are just going to make their pitching better. I think it's a good clubhouse to come into. Just compete and have fun and be a Diamondback again."
Do you have an opt-out at the end of spring training?
"I have one at the end of the spring. Then a couple through [the season]. I don't even know how many. That's why I was just signing that contract. We'll see. It's just come in and take care of business.Whatever happens, happens after that."
You mentioned it's easier to get locked in now, is that due to transitioning to reliever?
"Getting three outs is a lot easier than going seven." [laughs heartily] "It's definitely been different. Getting the body ready as you get older. Having to be ready every day is a challenge. You've got the training staff the best one in the big leagues I've ever been around here.
"Being ready every day is not going to be tough. I think that helped, being able to go to reliever and have a different mindset going into the baseball game, knowing what you've got to do. It's probably helped me a little bit, for sure."