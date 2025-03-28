Shelby Miller's Strong Spring Results in New Life with Diamondbacks
When the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract with opt-outs, there didn't seem to be an immediate pathway for him to make the major league roster.
Miller came into camp confident that he had a good chance to make the roster and wouldn't need to use the opt-outs. Speaking with him exclusively prior to the entire media hoard getting to him before the start of the opening day game, Miller was open and relaxed.
"You always want to come in with tons of confidence, saying you're going to make the team and all that. Honestly that's how I felt. I know I can pitch at a big league level."
Despite a deep roster and bullpen at the start of Spring Training, the D-backs were his number one choice from the beginning for multiple reasons, including the fact that he makes his home in Arizona.
"The D-backs were number one on my list, because this is home. It's an incredibly strong team. Great offense, great pitching, signing [Corbin] Burnes and everybody. I'm just really excited to be here. I knew it would be a tough team to make with the arms that they have, but I have confidence in myself."
Miller impressed almost immediately, with his stuff looking sharp. As Cactus League games began he was getting a lot of swing-and-miss and strikeouts. Then the team optioned Drey Jameson and Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Reno to continue recovery from injury.
Injuries to Kendall Graveman, Kevin Ginkel, and Jordan Montgomery threw the door wide open, and suddenly Miller became a slam dunk to make the roster. While the circumstances lined up for him, he didn't earn the post by default or chance.
In seven Cactus League outings Miller didn't walk a batter and struck out 11. He gave up just six hits and two runs in seven innings. Twice he handled two up-downs, including one outing he was required to throw 34 pitches. He showed he was ready to take on a multifaceted role in the Diamondbacks' bullpen.
"Obviously coming into Spring Training I was on the outside looking in. I think I came in in the best shape I've been in a while. The stuff was really good this spring. I was really focused on getting the shapes right. Obviously I had a strong camp, and I'm excited to be back."
Miller stands at 6'3" and has a very taught, muscular frame. The best shape of his life is a well-worn Spring Training cliche, but he may well have been, and it showed up in his stuff.
His fastball velocity was up in spring training compared to his recent regular seasons out of the bullpen, coming in hot at 94.7 MPH on average and frequently topping out a tick or two above that. Along with the velocity came healthy movement, and a 30% swing-and-miss rate on the four-seamer.
Miller's splitter and slider, which is classified as a sweeper on Baseball Savant were both sharp as well. Due to the shapes and location his WHIFF rates on those two pitches were both over 36%.
The hard throwing right-hander's path back to Arizona comes with a long, difficult history of course. He came over from the Atlanta Braves in an infamous ] 2015 trade. The cost was first round pick Dansby Swanson and outfielder Ender Inciarte, Fans and pundits crying foul almost immediately as a massive overpay.
The results could not have been any more disastrous for Miller or the D-backs. In 2016 he made 20 starts and went 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA. He opened 2017 somewhat better, going 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA Unfortunately he succumbed to an elbow injury in late April that required Tommy John Surgery. When he returned in June of 2018 he simply was not pitching at a major league level, going 0-4 with a 10.69 ERA in 16 innings.
From there Miller bounced around to four different teams, before finally finding success as a reliever with the Los Angeles Dogers in 2023. He posted a 1.71 ERA in 42 innings pitched, along with a 3.25 xERA (a predictive metric based on batted ball quality, walks and strikeouts).
Miller signed as a free agent with the Detroit Tigers for the 2024 season, and despite pitching well most of the time, had mixed season end results. He did not allow any runs in 36 of his 51 outings. But a handful of bad games ballooned his ERA to 4.53, despite a much more palatable 3.75 xERA.
He had back-to-back games June 28 and 30 in Anaheim against the Angels in which he gave up eight runs. He allowed seven runs in Kansas City August 2 and 4 while recording just two outs. Those four outings accounted for half the runs he allowed all year.
"Last year was an up-and-down year," Miller said. "I would say it was more like a rough series. I gave up most of my runs in just a few series. For the most part I threw well all year. Taken together with 2023 and becoming a full time reliever, I knew I could come and pitch for any team."
Miller continued with his self analysis. "I would say I pitched much better than what you see when you're looking at a piece of paper. I know that, and teams know that. Fans might look at the grander scheme of things. Just knowing that I've had two pretty solid years the last two years. I hope to stay healthy and carry it into this year and be part of something special here."
Miller will be counted on for at least the first few weeks of the season to provide quality innings, and may even end up in some high leverage chances. Once Ginkel and Graveman come back, and Jameson is ready in mid to late April, the bullpen crunch will return. It will be up to Miller to pitch well and consistently to maintain his roster spot.