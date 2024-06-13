Slade Cecconi and the Diamondbacks Battered by the Angels 8-3
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Slade Cecconi was roughed up by the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night, giving up seven runs and 10 hits in just 3 plus innings. The Angels went on to win the game 8-3.
Cecconi gave up single runs in each of the first three innings, including a solo homer to Zach Neto in the second. The wheels completely fell off in the fourth. Singles by Neto and Mickey Moniak were followed by a long three-run homer to left off the bat of Jo Adell.
Cecconi gave up one more hit, a double, and Torey Lovullo went out to get him before an out was recorded in the inning. Scott McGough relieved him, and allowed the inherited runner to score, as all four runs in the inning were charged to Cecconi.
For Cecconi it was the fourth time this year he's allowed six runs or more, all since May 3rd. He's now 1-5 with a 6.70 ERA. Cecconi had been demoted in May but was pressed back into the rotation due to the injury to Zac Gallen.
Jose Soriano completely shut down the Diamondbacks' offense for the first seven innings, facing the minimum 21 batters. Firing his high 90's sinker he induced four ground ball double plays while allowing just three hits and a walk through seven.
Christian Walker hit a solo homer to start the eighth inning, his 13th of the year. That broke up the shutout, as the ball traveled 451 feet to the walkway in left-center field. Soriano struck out three of the next four batters however to end the inning.
The Angels hurler came out for the ninth in an attempt to throw a complete game, but gave up a leadoff single to Geraldo Perdomo. Ron Washington pulled his starter, and one out later Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer off left-hander Matt Moore. It was his 14th of the year, retaking the team lead from Walker.
The loss dropped the D-backs back to 32-36, and 1.5 games behind the Giants for the third wild card spot. The D-backs will try to win the rubber match of the three-game series Thursday night behind Brandon Pfaadt. Griffin Canning will be on the mound for the Angels.