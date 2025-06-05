Suspended Minor Leaguer Reinstated by Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a roster move this morning. Andrew Saalfrank has been reinstated from the ineligible list and optioned to the Arizona Complex League following a one-year suspension for gambling. Scott McGough has been designated for assignment.
Saalfrank was suspended on June 4 of last year for betting that took place in 2021 and 2022. The total amount bet on baseball was less than $500, and Saalfrank did not appear in any of the games in which he bet. You can read the full details of his betting activities in the link below:
The left-hand reliever was called up in September of 2023 and made 10 scoreless appearances. He appeared in 11 Postseason games, logging 5.2 innings and allowing two earned runs. Saalfrank only appeared in two MLB games in 2024, allowing four runs, before getting optioned out to Triple-A Reno.
In 24 innings pitched in 2024 for the Reno Aces he posted a 2.63 ERA, walking 10 and striking out 28. The Diamondbacks are lacking in left-hand reliever depth. If Saalfrank is able work his way back quickly and show he's effective, he could be fast-tracked back to the majors within a month or two.
McGough was in his second stint with the team. Signed to a two-year contract prior to the 2023 season, he never found the level of success he had enjoyed as a closer in Japan. He was brought back on a minor league contract for 2025, and eventually was added to the 40-man roster, making seven appearances this year.
During his entire time with the Diamondbacks he pitched in 96 games, posting a 5.65 ERA in 110 innings, to go along with a 5.25 FIP. If he clears waivers there is still a chance he could remain in the organization, but there is a good chance he'll end up being released.