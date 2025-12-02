How Controversial Reliever Departed D-backs' Organization

The Arizona Diamondbacks were beset by a large number of injuries in the 2025 season, on top of the overall level of underperformance that failed to meet expectations.

That led to a high number of players being forced to take the field — many more than might have been expected, even given the inevitable reality of the 162-game marathon season.

One reliever that saw the field for just a brief stint with the D-backs was right-hander Scott McGough. McGough has been in-and-out of Arizona's major league roster multiple times since he was signed as a potential leverage reliever ahead of 2023.

Unfortunately, McGough has not been an effective arm, for the most part, in his D-backs' career. And 2025 saw the end of his time in the organization. At least, for now.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Scott McGough

McGough re-signed with the D-backs in the offseason ahead of 2025, inking a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

He was called up on April 27, and pitched in a string of seven intermittent appearances for the D-backs throughout the month of May. In general, he was limited to cleanup duty or blowouts.

Over his first five appearances, McGough did not allow an earned run, allowing just one hit whike striking out three in five innings.

But in his final two appearances with the D-backs, he was knocked around in familiar fashion, giving up five earned runs on five hits and three walks over two innings.

He was sent back to Triple-A Reno, but was ultimately designated for assignment on June 5. He cleared waivers and chose to elect free agency, where he was picked up by the Athletics.

McGough pitched nine innings over seven appearances for the Athletics in September, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits. He has since elected free agency, and is free to sign with any team.

2026 Outlook: Scott McGough

McGough is not an arm who figures to contribute at the major league level for Arizona anytime soon, even in its current banged-up state.

That said, it's hard to fully rule out a minor league signing, considering his familiarity with the organization. But in general, a reunion would be unexpected.

