The Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Outfielder Slade Caldwell 29th Overall
With the 29th pick of the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Outfielder Slade Caldwell out of Valley View High School in Arkansas. The explosive outfielder is a part of a similar trend of smaller, fast, great bat skills outfielders taken in the Mike Hazen draft history.
A short, extremely fast, left-handed, and limited pop outfielder. Sounds like Arizona's liking. Caldwell fits all of that to a tee. The 5' 9 outfielder has an advanced approach at the plate while he utilizes his plus speed on the bases and in the field to cover plenty of ground.
Caldwell has been compared to a smaller Corbin Carroll. He has 65 grade run on a 20-80 scale. His hit tool is 55 as he has excellent contact skills and bat speed.
He has power too with the potential for 15-20 homers per year as he fills out and develops into a Major Leaguer. He was twice the Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas.
He's considered an energy or jitterbug. He provides boundless energy especially out in the outfield. His glove will play though he's likely to develop into a corner outfielder instead of center fielder.
The left-handed outfielder will now join a rising Diamondbacks minor league system that has plenty of outfield prospects, starting with Druw Jones.
Slade Caldwell is the latest shorter left-handed outfielder drafted under Hazen's watch with the others being Jake McCarthy, Corbin Carroll, Daulton Varsho, Alek Thomas, and multiple others.
He will slot in pretty high on the team's overall top prospects list. More to come regarding Slade Caldwell so check back later.