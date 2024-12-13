The Complete Arizona Diamondbacks Holiday Gift Guide
Tis the season for gift-giving and bringing merry enjoyment to all. What better way to do that than by giving the gift of Arizona Diamondbacks tickets, items, and authentic collectables. Plus, there's a chance to meet superstar outfielder Corbin Carroll.
First off, Saturday, December 14, at the Team Shop at Chase Field, the Diamondbacks will be hosting their fourth annual Winter Wonderland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be discounted merchandise, free photos with Santa, face paintings, balloon twisting, and the chance to meet Carroll.
From 1-2 p.m., Carroll will be at the event to take pictures, a rare photo opportunity with the franchise player that will certainly make a holiday memory for years to come.
If there's a special D-backs fan in your life that dreams of going to as many games as they can, why not get them the Ballpark Pass. It's truly the best deal in baseball, if not all of sports.
You can get someone 83 tickets to 83 games for just just $299. That's equivalent to paying $3.60 per ticket. Starbucks is more expensive than that. There are additional benefits to getting the pass including the option to sit with people you want to sit by, purchase additional guest passes and upgrade your seat location.
To purchase the Ballpark Pass, click here.
There's also a holiday auction going on with the D-backs Authentics. The bidding is open through December 17 at 9 a.m. One can get their hands on bases, baseballs, broken bats from Randal Grichuk and Jake McCarthy. Plus, there are team-issued jerseys of many players including Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, and more. There's even an autographed bat of Carroll's and one of Ketel Marte's.
To bid on the items, click here.
If Spring Training is more your style, then Spring Training tickets at Salt River Fields just went on sale Friday, December 13, morning and are available for purchase now. Spend the Spring Break time at D-backs games and get to see the future rosters play and prepare for the 2025 season.
To purchase Spring Training tickets, click here.
Lastly, there's always Rattle Republic, the Diamondbacks team shop, that sells its gear online and sells gift cards so that the person you're buying for can go pick out the items that fit them or that they want. It's all electric too so there's no need in having to go downtown if you don't want to. It's a great gift and there's plenty of time to order items that will ship in time for Christmas.
To purchase items or gift cards, click here.