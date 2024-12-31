The Diamondbacks Make Corbin Burnes Signing Official
As reported here on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI, the D-backs came to agreement with Corbin Burnes over the weekend on a six year, $210 million dollar contract. Following a physical examination, the team has now made the signing official.
For contract terms and details see this article. Below is the team's official press release. The introductory press conference time is still be determined.
D-BACKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH CORBIN BURNES ON 6-YEAR CONTRACT
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes on a 6-year contract. The D-backs’ 40-man roster is at 37.
RHP Corbin Burnes│No. 39│30 years old│R/R│6-3, 245│MLB Bio
∙ 2021 NL Cy Young Winner…has finished Top 10 in Cy Young voting each season since 2020.
∙ 4-time All-Star (2021-24) and 2024 AL All-Star Starting Pitcher.
∙ 2-time All-MLB First Team (2021, ’24).
∙ 2022 NL Strikeout Leader.
∙ 2022 NL Gold Glove Finalist.
∙ Since 2021, ranks among starting pitchers (min. 75 GS) in opponent OPS (1st, .588), quality starts (2nd, 80), strikeouts (2nd, 858), opponent OBP (2nd, .265), opponent SLG (2nd, .323), opponent average (3rd, .206), WHIP (3rd, 1.02), ERA (4th, 2.94) bWAR (4th, 16.5), innings (4th, 757.0), starts (6th, 125), wins (T-8th, 48), strikeouts per 9.0 innings (9th, 10.20), runs per game (9th, 2.18) and innings per game (10th, 6.0).
∙ Among pitchers through their first 138 career starts, since 1998, ranks in ERA (6th, 3.03) and strikeouts (9th, 952) [Elias Sports Bureau].
∙ In 2024 with Baltimore, tallied career bests in wins (15) and quality starts (22)…went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA (63 ER in 194.1 IP), opponent .226 average, 48 walks and 181 strikeouts in 32 starts.
∙ Ranked among 2024 MLB leaders in innings (6th, 194.1) and ERA (7th, 2.92).
∙ Ranked among 2023 MLB leaders in opponent average (2nd, .200) and WHIP (5th, 1.07).
∙ Ranked among 2022 MLB leaders in starts (T-1st, 33) and strikeouts (2nd, 243).
∙ Ranked among 2021 MLB leaders in ERA (1st, 2.43), WHIP (2nd, 0.94), opponent average (4th, .201), strikeouts (5th, 234) and win percentage (9th, .688).
∙ Is 1 of 3 starting pitchers since 2022 with 3 consecutive seasons of 190.0+ innings pitched, along with Aaron Nola and Logan Webb, ranking third in innings at 590.0, behind Webb (613.0) and Nola (598.0).
∙ Is 1 of 6 starting pitchers since 2021 to post 3+ 200-strikeout seasons, along with Dylan Cease (4x), Zack Wheeler (3x), Gerrit Cole (3x), Kevin Gausman (3x) and Aaron Nola (3x).
∙ Is 1 of 3 starting pitchers since 2020 with 4 seasons of a sub-3.00 ERA, along with Zack Wheeler and Jacob DeGrom.
∙ Since 2021 against NL West opponents, is 7-7 with a 3.07 ERA (47 ER in 138.0 IP), 1.01 WHIP, opponent .202 AVG and .558 OPS, 37 walks, 168 strikeouts and 10.96 K/9.0 IP over 24 starts (13 quality).
∙ In 9 Postseason appearances (3 starts) with the Brewers (2018, ’21, ’23) and Orioles (2024), is 1-2 with a 2.33 ERA (7 ER in 27.0 IP), 0.85 WHIP, opponent .178 AVG, 7 walks and 25 strikeouts.
∙ Reached 1,000 career strikeouts in 850.2 innings on Aug. 4, 2024, the fourth-fewest innings to the mark by pitchers who started in at least 50% of their appearances, trailing only Robbie Ray (810.0 IP), Yu Darvish (812.0 IP) and Blake Snell (820.2 IP) [Elias Sports Bureau].
∙ 2-time Pitcher of the Month (July 2023, Sept. 2024).
∙ Over 7 seasons with the Brewers (2018-23) and Orioles (2024), in 199 games (138 starts), has gone 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA (320 ER in 903.2 IP), 1.06 WHIP, opponent .212 AVG/.611 OPS, 254 walks and 1,051 strikeouts…in 138 career starts, is 52-33 with a 3.03 ERA (277 ER in 821.2 IP), opponent .209 AVG/.601 OPS, 223 walks and 952 strikeouts.