Tommy Henry Brought Up in Diamondbacks' Latest Bullpen Shuffle
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move with their pitching staff ahead of the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team announced that they've recalled left-hander Tommy Henry from Triple-A Reno while optioning right-hander Scott McGough.
Henry, 27, has made six starts with Reno this season, pitching to an 8.53 ERA over 31.2 innings. In his last start, he allowed just two runs over six innings against Albuquerque a week ago.
The decision to bring up Henry is to add coverage and length to the bullpen. Ryne Nelson, the team's long reliever, will start in place of Corbin Burnes on Monday against the New York Mets.
Burnes is dealing with a shoulder issue and will miss his next start. As such, the team needed someone who could eat a chunk of innings for this turn through the rotation.
Henry was scratched from his scheduled start with Reno on Saturday, leading to the possibility of a call-up. With the possibility of rain affecting Sunday's game against the Phillies, he gives the Diamondbacks an option if Eduardo Rodríguez struggles or has a short start due to a lengthy rain delay.
McGough threw 37 pitches in Saturday's loss to the Phillies, making him unavailable for Sunday. He kept the Phillies off the scoreboard in two innings in his lone appearance of the season.
He has one option remaining, so the Diamondbacks can send him down to the minors without having to subject him to waivers.
Steve Gilbert, Senior Reporter and Diamondbacks beat writer for MLB.com, reported earlier that Henry had a locker and McGough did not.