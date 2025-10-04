Torey Lovullo Answers Burning Coaching Staff Question
After the Arizona Diamondbacks announced their decision to bring Torey Lovullo back for his 10th season as manager, the next natural question concerned the rest of the D-backs' coaching staff.
An extremely disappointing 2025 season saw Arizona fall well short of expectations. Many looked at coaching (and some new coach hires) as possible causes.
On Thursday, in his final 2025 appearance with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, Lovullo provided a concrete update on his coaching staff: the D-backs will be running back the same group of coaches in the 2026 season.
Torey Lovullo: Diamondbacks Coaches Will Return
"We're going to bring back the same coaches," Lovullo said. "I explained that to everybody today on our first offseason zoom call where they land and what what their roles are will be fairly similar."
Lovullo explained the lack of drastic changes to the staff:
"I'm not sure what the moving parts will mean down the road but we did bring in four new coaches this past year and that's not a reason for growing pains or making mistakes early but there was some newness.
"It was very unique trying to get to know this many coaches, me personally, the coaches to the players, so I feel like if we bring back the same staff we're going to hit on all cylinders the minute we walk into spring training next year.
"And that's even tarting earlier, they're going to be able to have these relationships with players that they've already established over the past year," he said.
The D-backs already made somewhat of a coaching change earlier in the season.
The often-scrutinized Shaun Larkin was removed from third base coaching duties to focus on the infield defense. Larkin was replaced at third by Tim Bogar.
While Arizona's results clearly were not positive for much of the season, it's hard to pinpoint where that fell entirely on coaching as opposed to execution.
Pitching results under first-year pitching coach Brian Kaplan were poor. Arizona's defense was uncharacteristically poor at times. But making changes without having a clear-cut upgrade to fill the hole with can sometimes be more of a detriment than a benefit.
Returning the entirety of Arizona's coaching staff may be a gamble, but it will provide continuity to a group of mostly-young players who will be in the midst of critical development years.
Regardless, the D-backs' staff won't be looking much different, at least to begin 2026.