Torey Lovullo Discusses D-backs Health Updates, Facing Dodgers
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo provided an update on the health of some important relievers on Friday in his pregame press conference, and discussed the challenge of facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-game set.
Health Updates
Left-hander A.J. Puk (left flexor strain, 60-day IL) is still doing plyometric exercises, but is asymptomatic and feels no pain. Puk has yet to begin his official throwing program, but has been throwing plyo balls against a wall, along with other motions.
"It's a lot of things you're throwing up in the air, reverse throws, doing that type of stuff, just to get some range of motion, and they're not baseballs. They're squishy balls that you've seen growing up your whole life. They've utilized them for some sort of recovery, strengthening, or range of motion," Lovullo said.
Lovullo said Puk is still "building up" toward picking up a baseball, and the southpaw will "probably" do so next week.
Right-hander Justin Martinez (right shoulder inflammation) threw out to 120 feet on Friday, and will throw a bullpen session on Saturday, as the fireballer works toward a return from the 15-day IL.
Right-hander Kendall Graveman (back tightness) will make another rehab appearance with the Reno Aces on Friday. His first outing was a scoreless, 14-pitch inning in which his fastball velocity looked to be nearing full strength.
Facing the Dodgers
The NL West's juggernaut is a holistically tough out. The D-backs were able to hold on to a 5-3 lead to win game one on Thursday, as Lovullo's club slugged and played tough defense.
"That's our blueprint. That's who we are. That's what we need to do every single night," Lovullo said. "We need to prepare to play that type of game, and that's what we do all the time.
"We practice hard, we practice fast, and then we're able to go out and make plays and execute at a high level. That is the fundamental type of baseball that I'm talking about," Lovullo said.
The manager said that despite the danger and intrigue that comes with facing LA, he approaches them in the same way he would other teams.
"Just because it's the Dodgers, it shouldn't make a difference. We need to do that against every team that we play," Lovullo said.
Winning a major league baseball game is a difficult task, whether facing the Dodgers or any other team. While the Diamondbacks did showcase a sharp performance across the board on Thursday, the pendulum can quickly swing in favor of MLB's leading club.
But Lovullo said he doesn't overplay the outlook when facing LA. In fact, he does the opposite.
"I try to downplay it being the Dodgers and maybe up-code some of the teams that don't have the greatest record. It's a big league baseball game, and we've got to take pride in going out there and doing our job. It's a slippery slope.
"Every once in a while, when things don't go right, it looks sloppy, and that happens. But when it looks sloppy, night after night after night, that's my responsibility and the coaches' responsibility to get it figured out, so it looks like it did last night. It's there in front of us. We saw what it looked like last night," Lovullo said.