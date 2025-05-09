Big Home Runs Back Terrific Pfaadt Start, D-backs Beat Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks took the opening game against the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 at Chase Field. It marked the first time in 16 series that Arizona defeated their National League West rival in the series-opening game.
Brandon Pfaadt once again delivered his typical Quality Start, going 6.1 scoreless innings against the Dodgers. Needing some length to help a tired bullpen, the right-hander gave the Diamondbacks everything they needed and then some. Pfaadt held Los Angeles to just four hits, all singles, walked three, and struck out six.
While the Dodgers got some loud contact off him, with six batted balls of at least 100 MPH, the Diamondbacks' defense was sharp enough to withstand it. Alek Thomas chased down a couple of those hard-hit balls in center field and Ketel Marte made a leaping snag to rob Michael Conforto of a possible extra-base hit and RBI to end the fourth.
Facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of the early frontrunners for the National League Cy Young Award, the Diamondbacks were more than up for the challenge. They got to Yamamoto in the fourth, capitalizing on poor command from the Dodgers' ace. Pavin Smith opened the frame with a walk, Naylor singled up the middle despite a Mookie Betts diving stop, and Eugenio Suárez was hit by an 0-2 pitch to load the bases.
That set the stage for Gabriel Moreno, who jumped ahead 2-0 in the count. Yamamoto made his first mistake of the night, a flat cutter that rolled to the middle of the zone, and Moreno capitalized with a 105 MPH drive that cleared the wall in right center.
With one swing of the bat, not only did Moreno connect for his first home run of the season, but he instantly doubled Yamamoto's earned run total for the season. It turned what was a pitching duel into a 4-0 lead.
Ketel Marte then added to the lead in the following inning. Marte has struggled since coming off the injured list last weekend, going 2-for-18 with a lot of ground ball contact, but he connected on another Yamamoto cutter for a line drive home run to push the lead to 5-0. It was Marte's first long ball of the year as well.
Between the two home runs, the Diamondbacks scored more earned runs in this game than Yamamoto allowed all season. His ERA doubled from 0.90 to 1.80. It was also the first time they've beaten the Dodgers' ace, as he was 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA against them in two starts last season.
Following Pfaadt's terrific outing, Jalen Beeks came on to finish the seventh. He struck out both hitters he faced, including Shohei Ohtani. Beeks looked extra amped against the reigning National League MVP winner, hitting 97 MPH on his four-seamer and getting back-to-back whiffs on changeups to put him away.
While Arizona got out to a pretty sizeable lead early, they still had opportunities to put the game away offensively. In both the sixth and seventh innings, the Diamondbacks had a leadoff double but stranded them. Following the Moreno grand slam, they collectively went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. That kept the Dodgers and their potent offense in the game.
That nearly came back to bite them in the eighth inning. Juan Morillo came in against his former club and struggled with his command. The Dodgers came through on a Max Muncy RBI double and Andy Pages RBI single to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Conforto tried to split the hole between first and second, but Marte made a terrific stop and jump throw to start a game-saving double play. The call was confirmed by replay after a Dodgers challenge.
Kevin Ginkel came on for the final three outs. While he served up a meaningless home run to Ohtani, he retired the other three hitters to earn his first save of the year.