Torey Lovullo Explains D-backs' Bullpen Game vs Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks have opted to go with a bullpen game for their Thursday finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arizona is in a fight for the third National League Wild Card spot with four games remaining. They'll need to outplay both the Reds and the Mets by at least one game from here on out.
Why do Arizona Diamondbacks Need to Throw a Bullpen Game?
The D-backs went to a four-man rotation following Nabil Crismatt's last start on September 14. However the way things lined up, they were always going to need to come up with a fifth starter over the final four games of the season.
Ryne Nelson started on Wednesday, and is not able to pitch on three days rest and start again in the season finale on Sunday. In fact, he's not even being considered for relief innings.
Zac Gallen was originally scheduled to start on Thursday, and the bullpen game was originally scheduled to take place on Friday. But the D-backs decided to move Gallen back to Friday in San Diego. In his place, left-hander Jalen Beeks will start and throw the first inning.
This plan is for the D-backs to throw a lefty against Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the first inning. Lovullo explained it as follows:
"I think the first inning is going to be real big for us. I want to get our boys on and off the field, get them in the dugout, and play our game offensively. That's part of the reason why we wanted to match up the best way we could.
"You've got, in my opinion, three of the best players in the world in one space, and you can attack them the best way you possibly can with a left-handed pitcher, you're going to do it. That's how it adds up."
The problem with this strategy, however, is that Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts changed his lineup accordingly, and moved right-hand batter Teoscar Hernandez up to third in the order and dropped Freddie Freeman to fourth.
Nabil Crismatt will come in soon after, most likely the second inning, and go for as long as he is effective, according to Lovullo. If he is pitching well, he can give bulk innings, but if things are not going well, Lovullo said he would be aggressive in going back to the bullpen.
"We're going to read and react the same way we always do. It's going to be on him. If he's out there and he's effective, we're going to stay with him. If it starts to wobble a little bit, we have no margin for error. Zip. We've got to move fast," Lovullo said.
Why Move Gallen to Friday Instead of Having Him Pitch vs Dodgers?
Lovullo said that Gallen has been pitching sick his last couple of outings and is somewhat gassed. So rather than push him beyond his limits, he'll get the extra day of rest and pitch Friday instead. Lovullo made sure to clarify that Gallen did not request the extra day, that was a coach's decision.
Gallen will be followed by Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday and Brandon Pfaadt on Sunday. Realistically the D-backs need to win out, or at least go 3-1 the rest of the way to have any real hope of making it into the Postseason Wild Card round.