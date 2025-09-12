Torey Lovullo Explains Ketel Marte's Scratch From D-backs' Lineup
On Friday, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was scratched from the starting lineup.
Initially listed at second base, Marte was taken out of the lineup after arriving to the ballpark, with Ildemaro Vargas getting the start in his stead.
Marte exited Wednesday's game with a trainer in the seventh inning, appearing to be in some pain. He had sharply fouled a pitch off his right foot in the first inning, and left with what was called a right foot contusion, with initial X-rays being negative.
Manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo that he felt it would be best to give the All-Star another day off Friday.
Lovullo explained in-depth why the decision was made.
"He just can't get on that front side and swing the bat the way he wants to. We felt like he would make us play the type of game that would be more protective of him, and we walked through that," Lovullo said.
Marte has come under fire in the past for asking for games off in crucial times. That does not necessarily appear to be the case in this situation, although with just 15 games to play, the D-backs suddenly find themselves 3.0 games out of an improbable playoff push.
Lovullo said that where Marte was at made it more beneficial to rest him Friday.
"We walked through every scenario, and you're right. It's the time of the year where guys are definitely gutting it out, but in this case, we just felt like giving him one day would be the best thing, and we'll see where he's at through the next several hours and on into tomorrow," Lovullo said.
The manager was noncommittal about whether Marte would be available in a pinch-hit situation, saying the team would continue to evaluate. AZCentral's Nick Piecoro reported that Marte will undergo further testing, which could include an MRI.
"I told him just to take it super easy, make sure that's your top priority so you can get on the ball of your feet and see if you can do something such as running or hitting, the things that you might have to do if we were going to pinch-hit for you," Lovullo said.
"He's going to try and make a go of it, and I'm sure it'll happen within the next couple of hours, definitely before the game's over."
Lovullo said he has a "good feeling" Marte will be in the lineup Saturday.
"Just me knowing Ketel and the things that we've walked through and the things that I know he's putting his body through right now, I feel like tomorrow's going to be a much better day for him than it is today," Lovullo said.