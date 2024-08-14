Torey Lovullo Gave a Positive Ketel Marte Injury Update
It was a long 24 hours for the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans to find out just what the severity was of Ketel Marte's ankle injury.
First injured on Saturday night against Philadelphia in a collission with Garrett Stubbs at second base, Marte re-injured the ankle during his first at bat on Monday night and was removed from the game.
There was some confusion about the true nature of the injury. The team initially called it a left ankle contusion, but no x-rays were taken after the game. After Monday's game manager Torey Lovullo said Marte would have an MRI Monday morning, but that didn't happen until mid afternoon.
Results were not available when Lovullo met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and with Marte not in the dugout for the game, it was natural to think the worst. Finally, Lovullo gave an update postgame.
"Ketel has a low grade ankle sprain. He's going to be day to day. What does that mean? We're going to continue to monitor him every night, every morning when he comes in and just see where he's at."
"We're hoping that he'll be able to find his way into the lineup, whether it's emergency only, whether it's off the bench or whether it's a start. The fact that it's day to day is a really good thing. He's not going on the IL, which is even better. "
It's been a weighty couple of days for Lovullo, and he was speaking after his team had just recorded another emotional walk off victory, this time over the Rockies. But a lighter moment took place right after Lovullo gave this update.
The members of the press had all been looking into the dugout and noticed that Marte was not there. Asked why Lovullo joked "Did you guys have your binoculars out? I did too ! I couldn't find him !"
Following much laughter, Lovullo clarified however.
"He was in getting treatment. He was here. I don't give guys excused absences like that. Extenuating circumstances, if they're contagious I will. But he was in getting some work done throughout the course of the game:"
Asked if there were any chance Marte could play during Wednesday's day game, Lovullo hesitated and spoke slowly. "I don't think so. I'm hopeful he'll be available off the bench tomorrow, that would be my hope."
It may seem prudent to just say Marte will rest ahead of the off day and have two more full days to recover before potentially playing Friday night in Tampa Bay.
But often times the manager will make statements like that so as to not give away competitive advantage. He would like to keep Rockies manager Bud Black guessing as to whether Marte truly is a pinch hit option or not late in a game.