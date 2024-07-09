Torey Lovullo Gives D-backs Health Updates on Merrill Kelly and Others
As usual, Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo ran down the team's lengthy injury list and gave updates to the media on the status of each player. This is typical for Lovullo to do the first day back from a road trip as it's his first chance to talk to the entire press group that covers the D-backs.
Plus, the media and fans are constantly wanting updates on the injured players and the timelines to them returning. This is especially true when there's three starting pitchers on the injured list for a team that is striving to make the postseason again.
Without further ado, here's Lovullo's updates on the D-backs lengthy injured list.
Merrill Kelly, Jordan Montgomery, and Eduardo Rodriguez
Kelly is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain. Montgomery is on the 15-day IL with right knee inflammation. Rodriguez, also on the 60-day IL, is recovering from a left LAT strain.
Lovullo spoke on what the trio will do tomorrow. "[They] will throw bullpens tomorrow. 20-25 pitch bullpens. I know I've been slow playing when that would start...Tomorrow's going to be a busy day over at Salt River Fields."
Lovullo poured cold water over the idea that Jordan Montgomery might return before the All-Star Break, "I would say no. The plan is to let him continue throwing and working through the All-Star Break and then pinpoint a day post-break."
"I think he'll throw a bullpen, get some live hitters, and get him into an ACL game and then just see where he's at," Lovullo continued.
As for Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez and how many bullpens they will need before jumping into a sim game or pitching in the Arizona Complex League, Lovullo shared below.
"I think the next step is a sim game. Probably three or four [bullpens]. Just depends on the type of injury, how they're feeling. Jordan might be a little bit sooner than later. E-Rod and Merrill might be a little bit longer so I don't know the exact number. It just depends on how they feel and what the build up is."
Drey Jameson, Recovering from Tommy John Surgery on Right Elbow
Jameson continues his throwing and bullpen progression with another bullpen tomorrow. "Drey Jameson will throw a second bullpen. I know after his first day, he was really encouraged and excited about how he was feeling,."
However, Lovullo did confirm that Jameson will not be back in Major Leagues this year at all. They want him to build up his arm and have a normal off-season ahead of Spring Training next year.
"No, I would love to think so, but it's not in the cards. He's going to miss a full baseball season. Probably just continue to build up arm strength, work on delivery stuff, face some hitters, and be ready for a normal off-season. That's the most important thing."
Brandon Pfaadt, Left Ankle Contusion
Pfaadt isn't on the injured list, but there was concern he might miss his next start after being struck on the left ankle with a 98 mph line drive. However, all expectations are he will throw his next bullpen and then pitch on schedule on Thursday against the Braves.
"Brandon Pfaadt, I think under most circumstances will make his next start. He's feeling very good. I think his bullpen will be here tomorrow...Thursday's his day so I think either today or tomorrow is his bullpen...but he's feeling good. Everything is all systems go."
Miguel Castro, Right Shoulder Inflammation
Castro has been pitching with the Reno Aces, making multiple rehab outings. However, that's now been put on pause, but it's not due to any injury. It's because he's taken a leave of absence from baseball activities.
"Castro, he threw in the game on Saturday, he threw really well. He had to step away to take care of something personally so I'll keep you updated about what his next part of the progression is."