Torey Lovullo Had One-Line Statement after Massive D-backs Win
"Winning makes all the bad go away," Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after on Tuesday night, after his team completed a thrilling walk-off victory.
The Diamondbacks are attempting to do the improbable. After selling at the Deadline and watching their playoff hopes sink near zero, Arizona is 77-75, only 1.5 games out of a playoff berth.
"It's getting real, we can't deny that we're in this race. I want us to continue to be present. I think there's a great energy, and our guys are really engaged. They love where this thing is going," Lovullo said.
With the win over the San Francisco Giants, the D-backs now own the season series on their NL West rivals, pushing them down to three games out of playoff contention with a chance for a sweep on Wednesday.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Reacts to 'Massive' Win
"It was a massive win," Lovullo said. Our margins for error are tiny. We've got to go out there and play good baseball games and continue to fight for everything that we can on the baseball field between the white lines.
"When I watch us come back from a 4-0 deficit and continue to grind and have gritty at-bats and gritty moments after making some early mistakes... these guys just continue to grind and continue to go out there and believe that they're gonna win a baseball game."
It was rookie infielder Jordan Lawlar that delivered the final blow — his first career walk-off knock. It was a check-swing dribbler that got just beyond the pitcher, but it was enough to plate the speedy Corbin Carroll for the winning run.
"That was great," Lovullo said. Any young player that they can have that moment to help your team win a baseball game, it's a series of graduations. He checked the box last night with a massive hit for us, and today won us a baseball game.
"He's going to go to bed feeling really good about himself, and that's what you've got to do," Lovullo said.
There's no denying there's a different feeling about this team than there was mere weeks prior. Arizona is fighting for every game, and Lovullo knows what his team is capable of doing.
"Things are starting to happen, right? The decisions that are made, the way the kids are playing, it's been very successful. I think when you start to see the hard work pay off and get those good moments to come out the other end... it does breed confidence."
"The success of a team always breeds confidence," Lovullo said.