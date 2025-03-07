Torey Lovullo Reveals Pitching Schedule Adjustments Due to Rainout
The Arizona Diamondbacks' matchup with the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe was cancelled on Friday due to weather conditions.
With a full slate of major league arms ready to pitch, such as Zac Gallen, Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply, A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez and the debut of Jordan Montgomery, the pitching schedule now must be adjusted to keep these arms on a regular rhythm without sitting out for too long.
Lovullo said the team had expected to play the game upon arrival in Tempe, and that he was just walking in when he was informed the game would be cancelled.
After the cancellation, manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the media, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers about what adjustments the team will make with regard to the pitching staff and position players' schedules.
Lovullo said that Gallen will be pushed back and start on Saturday, March 8. Montgomery, Puk, Martinez and Shelby Miller will also pitch Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear.
Ginkel and Mantiply, along with left-hand starter Eduardo Rodríguez, will pitch in a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Saturday, rather than appearing in the Cactus League game.
"That'll get everybody their innings. ... it's not a four-alarm fire if this happened, but as we get a little closer to the end of the spring training, we want to keep everything in line," Lovullo said. "The rain will force us to be adaptable, which we are."
Lovullo said the rainout will not change who travels to Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the split-squad weekend. Left-handers Tommy Henry and Blake Walston are expected to start in Las Vegas, with plenty of arms from player development filling in relief innings.
Health Updates
On the position player side, Corbin Carroll was in Friday's lineup originally, appearing to be recovered from his lower back tightness. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the lineup, battling some leg tightness, but Lovullo thinks he'll be ready to go on Sunday.
Outfielder Cristian Pache is dealing with left groin tightness, a new injury. Lovullo said Pache is in the "treatment" phase, and will be held back from traveling to Las Vegas. It could be "four or five more days," according to the manager.
Reliever Kendall Graveman continues to work his way back from his own back tightness, though imaging came back clean. Lovullo said Graveman still has to "check a lot of boxes," but that the righty is confident he'll be ready for opening day.