Diamondbacks vs Angels Rained Out in Tempe
The Spring Training game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels has been cancelled due to rain and weather conditions in the Tempe area.
As this is Spring Training, the game will not be postponed nor made up at a later date.
Following last night's game, manager Torey Lovullo said that they would make whatever "adjustments" necessary in case of inclement weather.
Lovullo had previously stated that the team would know before boarding the bus to Tempe whether or not the game would be played. Per Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Lovullo was informed of the cancellation one minute after the team walked into the clubhouse at Diablo Stadium.
As it turns out, the game will not go on as scheduled. This may come as a disappointment to fans, as right-handed ace Zac Gallen was scheduled to start.
Perhaps more importantly, star outfielder Corbin Carroll had also made his return to the lineup, batting leadoff, after being removed from a game agains the Texas Rangers with lower back tightness.
Carroll never received imaging, and the consensus throughout the process was that concern was minimal, but the young outfielder did miss some time. He reportedly took swings on Thursday and felt good, however.
Jordan Montgomery had also been slated to make his first appearance of the Cactus League on Friday, and was supposed to come into the game in relief of Gallen. Montgomery suffered an index finger strain on his throwing hand, and had his throwing program delayed.
Lovullo maintained the sentiment that Montgomery would have plenty of time to ramp up for the regular season, but his first showing of Spring Training will have to wait at least one more day.
Just how the Diamondbacks will opt to handle the scheduling dilemma with regard to their pitchers is unknown as of this writing, but Diamondbacks On SI will continue to provide updates from Lovullo as Spring Training goes on.
The Diamondbacks' next matchup will be a pair of split squad games on Saturday.
One half will travel to Goodyear to take on the Cincinnati Reds at 1:05 p.m., while the other will travel all the way to Las Vegas to play the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Aviators. Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers will be on site in Las Vegas to provide real-time coverage.