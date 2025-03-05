Unsung D-backs' Reliever Tweaking Arsenal to Compete for Roster Spot
Right-handed reliever John Curtiss wasn't exactly high on the Arizona Diamondbacks' list of potential big league arms coming into camp, but the veteran has been putting together a very solid Cactus League so far.
The D-backs signed Curtiss to a minor league deal this offseason, in a move to bring veteran relief depth to their minor league system.
The righty has certainly struggled to find a permanent home in his career; if he cracks Arizona's major league roster, it'll be the eighth club he's pitched for since 2017. In 2024 with the Rockies, he appeared in just three games, and allowed four runs over 2.1 innings.
In an interview with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Curtiss said he's used to the feeling of having to prove that he deserves a roster spot.
"My first big league camp was in 2018, but I debuted in 2017. So I've done a lot of camps, and I've never really been in a position where my roster spot was secure coming into camp. So I'm pretty accustomed to feeling like I'm coming to camp trying to impress people," Curtiss said.
But he also said that 2025 brings a bit of a different outlook. Rather than focusing simply on the roster spot at stake, Curtiss is looking to set himself up to pitch as well as possible for a lengthier stretch this season.
"This year I've got a kind of different mentality where I'm a lot more focused on trying to establish a strong foundation for the entirety of the year. So I'm happy to be throwing the ball well and all that, but I'm much more focused right now on what I need to do to be successful in April through hopefully October than just February and March."
And so far, that appears to be paying off. Through his first three appearances, Curtiss had yet to allow a baserunner, and struck out four over 3.1 innings.
Curtiss is slated to pitch on Wednesday, so those numbers could change very quickly, but his stuff and command have looked very sharp to open the Cactus League.
"I'm grateful to get off to a good start," Curtiss said. "But, as far as I'm concerned, it's just water in the bucket compared to what we need to do this year."
And how does he plan to do that? Well, Curtiss is working on fine-tuning some of his secondary pitches, particularly his slider.
"For me, it's more about how I'm going to get batters out. I really need to improve my slider this year. So I'm spending a lot of focus on trying to make sure that I get my slider shape correct. I picked up a cutter last year when I was in Albuquerque with the Rockies, and I was always a fastball-slider guy.
"And then the cutter was a big pitch for me for the second half of my Triple-A season last year, and I feel like I came into camp with the fastball and cutter really dialed in," Curtiss said.
"For camp, I'm really focusing on making sure I get my slider down. So if I can break camp with my slider where I want it to be in terms of being the right shape, I feel like that's my number one priority."
The reliever noted that his slider can sometimes get a bit too "cuttery," as the pitch's average velocity sits close to the 90 MPH mark. Curtiss said he's looking to perhaps take some of the speed off, and get a better, more traditional slider shape out of it.
Manager Torey Lovullo praised Curtiss in his pregame press conference on Wednesday.
"Good stuff, real good stuff, repeatable delivery, attacking the zone, an aggressive fastball, good secondary stuff, and everything has been really, really clean for him so far," said Lovullo. "We like what we see."
But regardless, the veteran is thankful for the opportunity in front of him, and the chance to be a part of a special D-backs' clubhouse.
"I'm just really grateful to be here. You know, every year that goes on I get a year older, it gets harder to even get invited to camp as a [non-roster invitee].
"So I'm really grateful to be here. I'm not taking any of it for granted. First and foremost, I'm just happy to be here and be a part of it."