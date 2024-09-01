Walker, Marte and Moreno Health Updates from D-backs Manager
The Arizona Diamondbacks will continue to be without three key position players as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers for two more games at Chase Field Sunday and Monday.
Christian Walker (Left Oblique Strain) has been out since July 29th. It was hoped that he might be activated when rosters expanded Sunday to 28 players. Torey Lovullo had already indicated that would probably not happen, so it was not a surprise when Walker was not among the roster moves Sunday morning.
Walker played in a controlled environment at Salt River Fields Saturday however, playing five innings in a game setting in continuation camp. He took ground balls on the field at Chase Field Sunday. He will play in at least one more game at Salt River Fields before being activated.
Lovullo did not give a specific date, but all signs point towards activation during the upcoming road trip, perhaps as early as Tuesday night in San Francisco.
Ketel Marte (High Left Ankle Sprain) has been taking live at-bats off of live pitchers, but that's all been internal. He has not yet been in a game setting. They haven't asked him to run or get out of the box yet.
Marte is taking an off day from workouts on Sunday. While Lovullo did not specify a time for Marte's return, he said that it would be after Walker's but before Moreno's.
Gabriel Moreno (Left Abductor/Groin Strain) played in a game yesterday but didn't run. He has been doing catching drills however, and getting down into a squatted position.
Based on all information from the club, as well as the return order specified by Lovullo, we can estimate that Walker returns during this first week of September, Marte during the second week, and Moreno during the third. Those are unofficial and loose timelines, subject to change of course.