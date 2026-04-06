Diamondbacks' Tough Road Trip Begins with Challenging Mets Matchups

The Arizona Diamondbacks have embarked on a 10-day, nine-game road trip, with the first stop being in New York to face the Mets at Citi Field for three games.

The Mets have started out 6-4 and just took three of four from the Giants at Oracle Park, outscoring them 26-12 in the process.

The D-backs are 5-5 and just split a four-game series with the Braves despite getting outscored 25-10. That included a 17-2 blowout loss in the series opener, but they bounced back with a couple of one-run victories to even up the series.

You will probably hear a lot about the Diamondbacks' dreadful record at Citi Field, as they went 2-15 at that ballpark from 2018 to 2023. But in fact they split four games there in 2024, and then took two of three in New York in 2025. So that trend appears to have been broken, at least temporarily.

Weather has caused changes to the schedule this week. Game time temperature is expected to be 47 degrees on Monday, dropping to 41 by 10:00 p.m. — Tuesday and Wednesday will be even colder with high winds.

Per the Mets X account, game times for Tuesday and Wednesday were changed to 1:10 p.m. MST, 4:10 p.m. as a result.

Starting Pitching Matchups

Stat note: FIP, or Fielding Independent Pitching, and xERA, or Expected ERA are peripheral metrics that show the underlying quality of what the pitcher has done beyond earned run results.

FIP measures an ERA equivalent based solely on walks, strikeouts, and homers allowed, stripping out all batted balls in play, (non homers). These are the things considered to be most under the pitcher's control.

xERA includes batted ball data, measuring quality of contact and actual walks and strikeouts given up to estimate the underlying quality of the pitcher's work.

Tuesday, April 7, 4:10 p.m. MST

Zac Gallen and Freddy Peralta pitching stats through April 5 | Jack Sommers

Zac Gallen is coming off four-hit shutout baseball for six innings against the Tigers. He had a blowup fourth inning against the Dodgers in his first outing. His xERA is inflated due to giving up a fair amount of hard contact through his first two outings.

Freddy Peralta got the win on opening day against the Pirates despite giving up four runs in five innings. He then got a no-decision in his second outing, despite allowing just one run in 5.1 innings. The Cardinals won that game 2-1. Such are the vagueries of win-loss record.

Wednesday, April 8, 1:10 p.m. MST

Ryne Nelson and David Peterson pitching stats through April 5 | Jack Sommers

Ryne Nelson has pitched very poorly in his first two outings. He's walked six batters and given up four homers, among just five hits allowed. He's allowed 11 runs, six earned. The uncharacteristic wildness has been the main issue.

He is suddenly a candidate to be sent to the bullpen when Merrill Kelly returns next week unless he turns things around this road trip.

David Peterson got beat up by the Giants for nine hits and six runs in 4.1 innings in his last outing. The lefty threw 5.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Pirates his first time out.

Thursday, April 9, 1:10 p.m. MST

Eduardo Rodriguez and Nolan McLean pitching stats through April 5 | Jack Sommers

Eduardo Rodriguez has had two fabulous outings to open the season and has yet to allow an earned run. His 2.61 FIP and 2.30 xERA indicate the high quality of his first two outings as well. He's altered his approach to be less fastball dependent and has increased the use of his changeup to great effect.

Nolan McLean is also off to an excellent start. In two games he's allowed just three earned runs on five hits, four walks, and 12 strikeouts. He picked up the win last Friday against the Giants in a 10-3 blowout.

Bullpen Matchups

The Mets new closer Devin Williams has yet to allow an earned run in four outings and has recorded two saves. Primary setup men Luke Weaver and lefty Brooks Raley have also not been scored upon in the young season. The Mets 1.66 bullpen ERA ranks second-best in MLB.

Paul Sewald is 3-for-3 in save chances so far, but also took a loss after giving up two solo homers in a tie game with the Braves. Jonathan Loaisiga has a 1.69 ERA in five outings, but blew a ninth-inning save chance on Sunday.

Juan Morillo has been the workhorse, appearing in six games, which leads the league. He's been perfect over his lat four outings, 3.1 innings, not allowing any hits, walks or runs while striking out three.

Andrew Hoffmann has yet to allow a run in 4.2 innings, but has walked four batters. Kevin Ginkel, Taylor Clarke, and the recently-DFA'd Joe Ross all have inflated ERA to start the year. Clarke has been scoreless since his four-run blowup at Dodger Stadium.

The D-backs also had to rely on a position player — catcher James McCann — to finish a 17-2 blowout. Those runs have all contributed to a bullpen ERA of 6.50, which is 29th in MLB.

Injury Notes

Juan Soto was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday due to a strained right calf and is expected to miss two to three weeks. The Mets recalled Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse to take his place.

Jordan Lawlar suffered a hairline fracture in his right wrist during an at bat in Thursday's blowout loss and is out at least six to eight weeks. Adrian Del Castillo (calf strain) was activated from a rehab assignment in Reno to take his spot.

First baseman Carlos Santana is being evaluated Monday morning for a groin strain suffered during an at-bat Sunday. His availability won't be known until the results of MRI imaging.