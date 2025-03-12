Weather Impacting Diamondbacks Pitching Plans Again
The Arizona Diamondbacks are scheduled to play a game in Peoria Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners and then face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon back at Salt River Fields.
But with over a 50% chance of rain in the forecast for game time Thursday, the D-backs are once again having to juggle their pitching plans. Last Friday a rainout for a scheduled game against the Angels in Tempe created similar disruptions.
Zac Gallen was originally scheduled to pitch Thursday night's game, but he'll now pitch in a minor league game on Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Backfield 1 at Salt River Fields against Milwaukee Brewers prospects.
With that schedule, Gallen would need to take two extra days off between one of his next two outings to remain on track for an opening day start.
Jordan Montgomery already had his next outing moved to a backfield simulated game for Thursday 12:30 p.m. to make sure he gets his innings in ahead of the rain. That environment should also allow more flexibility for the struggling left-hander to work through mechanical issues that resulted in a disastrous spring debut last weekend.
Kendall Graveman Opening Day Readiness in Doubt
Torey Lovullo said that Graveman woke up Wednesday morning with a sore back, and will need to get treatment from the medical staff. In a previous media session Lovullo said that Graveman would need to be able to stay on track and check every box to be ready for Opening Day. He missed all of 2024 due to shoulder surgery.
When asked if this latest setback gave him a higher level of concern than he previously had, Lovullo conceded that it did.
"A little bit more than I had the last time. I'm not going to lie. I wanted him to be healthy. I wanted him to step off that mound and say he feels 100%, but I appreciate him speaking up. We'll continue to make that evaluation and determine what he's able to do next. The training room will decide when he is able to ramp that back up right now," Lovullo said.
While this setback seems to indicate Graveman won't be ready for opening day, Lovullo still chose to remain optimistic about the right-hander's chances to be ready.
If he's not ready, that would seem to open up two reliever spots for the opening day roster. Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, and Joe Mantiply are five locks.
There are three contenders for the fifth starter's spot in Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, and Montgomery. It's possible that Montgomery and Nelson could both end up in the pen if the team goes with Pfaadt at number five starter.
Drey Jameson and non-roster invitee Shelby Miller are the other two short relief candidates that seem to have the best chances. Bryce Jarvis, Kyle Nelson, Jose Castillo, and Juan Morillo are also in the mix.
The Diamondbacks continue to keep their cards close to their chest regarding all spring competition decisions. Lovullo said that the team usually likes to have all those decisions made by the time they break camp at Salt River and head to Chase Field for the traditional two exhibition games against the Guardians.
But this year the team will likely take right up until the last day before the season starts to finalize their Opening Day roster. Decisions to be made include fifth starter, closer, backup catcher, backup infielder, and the aforementioned final bullpen slots.