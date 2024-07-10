When Will All the Injured Diamondbacks Starters Return?
Torey Lovullo reported to the media that several key players threw bullpens off a mound for the first time in their rehab process on Tuesday at Salt River Fields. The manager saw the tail end of these bullpen sessions and spoke with each of them. All felt good and were excited about next steps.
Lovullo emphasized once again that he does not tend to lock in on a timeline for return until he's seen the pitcher throw three innings and 45 pitches in either a simulation or rehab games. At that point he views the return date as a "real thing," and parks the timeline discussions in neutral before then.
Decoding the progressions and comments however the following are our projected return dates. These are not official dates from the team, but reasonable estimates based on all available information. As always, things can change and players may have setbacks, further pushing out timelines.
Jordan Montgomery, Right Knee Inflammation: ETA Third or Fourth week of July
Lovullo said that Montgomery is likely to be the first of this group of starters to return, but confirmed that it would be after the All-Star break. The team resumes play July 19th against the Cubs for three games in Chicago. That is followed by three against the Royals starting July 22nd.
So barring a setback, the earliest return for Montgomery is between July 19th-July 24th. If he does not make it back by that road trip, then the next window would be the homestand that begins July 26th against the Pirates. Montgomery is the only injured starter that is likely to return prior to the July 30th trade deadline.
In 13 starts Montgomery is 6-5 with a 6.44 ERA, but a somewhat better 4.44 FIP. He's had a slight velocity dip. Montgomery has seen a steady drop each year in his strikeout rate. In 2020 he struck out 9.6 batters per nine. Since then it's been 9.3, 8.0, 7.9, and then all the way down to 6.2 in 2024 before going on the IL.
Eduardo Rodriguez, Left Lat Strain, Merrill Kelly, Right Shoulder Strain: Second or Third Week of August
A return before the end of July would be a "ambitious" for either of them Lovullo said. It sounds like Rodriguez is still a little closer than Kelly.
"E-Rod is just really chomping at the bit." Lovullo said. "Merrill is too. But E-Rod hasn't thrown one inning for us. And he is really eager to get on the mound and show us what he's able to do."
According to Lovullo, Rodriguez' bullpen session went especially well. "He dotted it up pretty good today. He didn't miss a glove but twice in 22 pitches. That's pretty good for stepping on the mound for the first time, that tells me about his readiness."
Kelly had said during a fan event that he was targeting a mid August return. Asked about that timeline Lovullo said that there is no way to specify any dates for Kelly's return however, pointing back to his "Three and 45" comment. The fact that he's throwing off a mound is encouraging, but he is probably still at least a month out from returning.
It's unfortunate for the D-backs that neither pitcher can return prior to the July 30th trade deadline, as seeing how they are doing would provide a lot of clarity for the team as to whether they need to pursue a starting pitcher.
Blake Walston, Left Elbow Inflammation: TBD
Walston has begun a throwing program and is tossing out to 65 feet. Lovullo said that since the throwing program began, that indicates the inflammation is down. He also said that Walston still has some time to get back and pitch in games this season.
The left-hander hasn't had as much down time as Kelly or Rodriguez, and therefore would not require as long a ramp up. It will depend on how he feels once he throws from a mound. If there are no setbacks in his throwing program the next two weeks, an early August return is possible, but until he's up on a mound, any timelines is a pure guess.
Drey Jameson, Tommy John Surgery: 2025
Jameson will continue to throw bullpens, but definitely not pitch in a game this year according to Lovullo. He will enter the off-season with a normal schedule for next spring training. Lovullo could not say if Jameson would be conditioned as a starter or reliever going forward.