Who Will Win the Final Diamondbacks Bullpen Roster Spot?
The Arizona Diamondbacks came to camp with several relievers locked in, but with the closer's role undefined, and perhaps one or two spots up for grabs for opening day.
While that is largely still the case, the team is getting closer to making decisions and the tone and tenor is starting to ramp up and intensify. "They're starting to be part of our daily conversation," said manager Torey Lovullo.
The team will carry eight relievers and five starters into the season on March 27. While Lovullo nodded in agreement that barring health issues, six of those relievers can reasonably be labeled as locks. But he added he had some hesitancy with the word lock.
"I don't like to use that word, but we're competitive in that space. We have a limited number of open places that these guys are fighting for. I don't mind that."
The six are right-handers Justin Martinez, Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, and Kendall Graveman, along with left-handers A.J. Puk and Joe Mantiply.
In Graveman's case, health might end up being an issue. Not having pitched last year due to shoulder surgery, the veteran was signed to a $1.35 million dollar deal with innings incentives and a $5 million option for 2026. He started off camp well, impressing in live batting practice sessions and bullpens.
Graveman came down with a back injury however that has kept him out of games for over a week. He will throw a bullpen this weekend, and assured the manager that he will be ready for opening day.
"He still has to check a lot of boxes," Lovullo said. He's got to go out there and stay healthy, recover possible back-to-back outings, that type of stuff. Those are all the common things we're looking for, and we feel like there's enough time."
So with that caveat aside, there are two open spots. One is for the potential long reliever role, and the other would be a short, or middle reliever, matchup-type role.
There are seven starters for five rotation spots, with Jordan Montgomery, Brandon Pfaadt, and Ryne Nelson vying the fifth spot in the rotation. One of the two pitchers that start the year on the outside looking in for the fifth starter's role will most likely end up being the "long man."
The primary contenders for that final spot from the current 40-man roster are right-handers Drey Jameson and Bryce Jarvis, and left-hander Kyle Nelson. Non-roster invitees Shelby Miller and power lefty José Castillo are also in the mix. Non-roster invitees John Curtiss and Jeff Brigham have also pitched well, but are most likely depth options at this point.
Castillo had a setback with a groin injury however, and he too is behind a week or so in getting ready, diminishing his chances somewhat.
GM Mike Hazen asked Lovullo if he had a preference to add a third lefty or not, and the manager replied that he did not. It's an interesting question because of the potential implications.
If there are only two lefties in the pen (Puk and Mantiply), and Puk is the closer, that puts all of the situational left on left work in Mantiply's lap, which would lead to over use. It would seem the team would need to avoid that.
On the other hand, if one of Martinez or Ginkel is closing, then that gives Lovullo two lefties to turn to (Puk and Mantiply), and he can just add the best pitcher available to the pen, regardless of handedness.
Jameson would seem to have a leg up. He has come back seamlessly from Tommy John surgery so far. In three outings he has yet to give up a run or walk a batter. He's topped out at 100 MPH with his fastball. He seems like the prime candidate among the names above.
For his part Lovullo is trying his best to keep his cards close to his chest. In reality with 19 more days between now and opening day, a lot can change, especially with regards to health. But the general outline is there.
Thus, here at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI, we project Drey Jameson to snag the final spot in the bullpen, and one of Pfaadt, Nelson, or Montgomery to wind up in the bullpen as the long man.
While it would seem unlikely the team would try to use Montgomery in the bullpen, he's under contract for $22.5 million and does not have minor league options.
A trade is always possible of course. But if Montgomery is not traded, we project he will be the fifth starter, and one of Pfaadt or Nelson becomes the long reliever until needed in the rotation. The other would have to go to Triple-A Reno.
As for closer, well, that remains to be seen. We'll just have to wait on that a little longer.