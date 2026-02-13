Diamondbacks Still Looking to Make Moves

Pitchers and catchers have already reported to Salt River Fields for the Arizona Diamondbacks, with full-squad workouts beginning Sunday, February 10. Despite that, the D-backs may still be looking to make additions to a relatively thin, injury-filled roster.

GM Mike Hazen spoke with reporters at Cactus League media day on Thursday, and was adamant that the team has not taken itself out of the market. Arizona is still looking to add to multiple areas of the roster, if possible.

"We're in the market for pitching and position players," Hazen said.

"I know it's a little late for us, but while there's opportunity out there, we're going to still engage to see where that may take us. I still think last year we were sitting here talking about having seven starting pitchers, eight starting pitchers, and what was going to happen, and it didn't end up being a problem for us in the long run. So I'm going to keep in mind that the more starting pitching, the better."

The sentiment of never having enough starting depth has been consistent this offseason. No matter what moves have been made, Hazen has repeated that phrase, nearly word-for-word.

The exact specifics of what he may be looking for asre unclear, although some may point to former D-backs ace Zac Gallen, who is still on the market and has received plenty of interest from Arizona according to recent reports.

Gallen himself has stated that he would prefer to remain in Arizona, though it never felt like the D-backs had the budget or the rotation space to do so. Even still, that feels like a distant chance, though certainly above zero.

On the position-player side, there's still some question surrounding Arizona's outfield. The D-backs do not have their left field situation fully locked down, and with the recent injury to Corbin Carroll, there's even less stability inthe D-backs outfield.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will not be ready for opening day, and Arizona already traded Jake McCarthy earlier this offseason. If Carroll isn't ready for the D-backs' first regular-season game, the outfield will be left to Alek Thomas, with a potential combination of Jorge Barrosa, Jordan Lawlar or Tim Tawa, or even prospects like Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy.

Arizona also lacks a clear-cut DH option. That role may be scattered around between some of the veryday starters getting days off playing the field, but as it stands, backup catcher Adrian Del Castillo is the likely left-handed DH, with no clear right-handed option.

