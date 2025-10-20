Why D-backs Should Avoid Risky Trade for Marlins Pitcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks' offseason needs are mostly centered around a battered pitching staff ahead of the 2026 season.
Arizona is in need of significant rotation and bullpen help, and with an expectedly-reduced payroll looming, the trade market is likely to be where GM Mike Hazen has to make his marquee additions.
A recent article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed a likely trade for all 30 MLB teams. The Diamondbacks were projected to make a trade for a starting pitcher — namely right-hander Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins.
Arizona Diamondbacks Likely to Make Trade for Starting Pitcher
"We'll see what becomes of Zac Gallen, who might return to Arizona in 2026 on a qualifying, $22 million offer. But if he doesn't, this rotation becomes Eduardo Rodríguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and two big unknowns while Corbin Burnes makes $30 million to recover from Tommy John surgery.
"They can't afford to do nothing about the rotation, but they also maybe can't afford to sign another marquee free agent starting pitcher. The trade block figures to be their friend," Miller wrote.
The D-backs absolutely cannot afford to ignore their rotation, even if they do somehow engineer a reunion with Gallen or former D-back Merrill Kelly.
With the payroll being somewhat restricted ahead of 2026, Hazen has, already, noted the possibility of pitching support coming via the trade market.
"The starting pitching is going to be something we're going to need to focus in on going into the offseason for sure," Hazen said.
"We should have access in the trade market to make improvements to this roster without money. There's ways for us to move things around to free up where we may need to supplement."
But would a trade for Cabrera in particular make sense for Arizona? He comes with significant risk — a risk Hazen and co. might not be willing to take this offseason.
Why Diamondbacks Should Avoid This Risky Trade
Cabrera has good stuff, is only 27 years old, and is under club control until 2028. By all accounts, in terms of assets, Cabrera is a notable one.
Cabrera has excellent stuff, with a 97 MPH fastball, a 94 MPH changeup and a lethal group of breaking pitches. That's led to a K/9 ratio of around 10 in each of his past three seasons.
The right-hander had his best career season in 2025, pitching to a 3.53 ERA over a career-high 137.2 innings and striking out 150.
But within that statement lies the biggest risk: Cabrera has never pitched a full season's worth of starts. Even in his healthiest season this past year, he spent two separate stints on the Injured List, and missed three weeks with an elbow sprain in September.
In 2024, he spent two stints on the IL dealing with a shoulder impingement — the latter of which caused him to miss two months. He dealt with the same issue in 2023, and suffered from elbow tendinitis in the 2022 season.
He's also struggled to post consistent results, with an ERA well north of 4.00 in 2023 and 2024 — with FIP numbers that inspire even less confidence.
Cabrera may very well be an excellent arm when healthy, but it would be unwise to sink significant prospect capital into a player who has been both inconsistent and injury-prone.