Zac Gallen and Josh Naylor Settle Arbitration with Diamondbacks
According to reports from FanSided's Robert Murray on X, Arizona Diamondbacks ace starting pitcher Zac Gallen and new first baseman Josh Naylor have settled their 2025 salaries, thus avoiding arbitration hearings.
Gallen, in the final year of team control before free agency, settled for $13.5 million. This amount is slightly below estimates provided by MLB Trade Rumors and Spotrac.
Naylor, also in his final arbitration-eligible year signed for $10.9 million. This amount is significantly below estimates.
Naylor was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians this offseason in exchange for Slade Cecconi and a compensation round B draft pick. He will take over first base from Christian Walker, who departed via free agency and signed with the Houston Astros.
Gallen and Naylor are not the only Diamondbacks to settle their 2025 contracts and avoid arbitration hearings. Kevin Ginkel, Kyle Nelson, Geraldo Perdomo, A.J. Puk and Pavin Smith have all reached agreement as well. As of this writing, the status of Joe Mantiply and Ryan Thompson are still unknown.
The table below shows the estimated amounts from MLB Trade Rumors and Spotrac, as well as the actual amounts reported. The D-backs appear to be on track to come in slightly below the total estimates for the nine players.
Players are under team control for the first six years of service time in MLB. For the first three years players are guaranteed the league minimum, which is $760,000 for 2025. Typically there are then three seasons in which the players are arbitration eligible. There are exceptions to that, known as "Super 2" in which the players have four arbitration eligible seasons.
If the two sides are not able to reach agreement, then each submits a number before an arbiter who weighs the arguments and makes a ruling, choosing one side or the other.
For a fuller explanation of the process you can refer to the MLB Glossary. This article will be updated when further arbitration amounts are revealed.