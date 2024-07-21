Zac Gallen and the Bullpen Shut Out the Cubs in 3-0 Diamondbacks Win
Zac Gallen threw five scoreless innings and the bullpen threw four more to complete a team shutout, beating the Cubs at Wrigley Field 3-0. Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer and Alek Thomas hit a solo shot, providing all the offense. The D-backs' record improved to 51-48, and move into a three-way virtual tie with the Mets and Cardinals in the Wild Card standings.
That's the topline summary, but this game was anything but that simple.
Gallen struggled with his control from outset. He had four walks in the first three innings, all with two outs. He stranded them all. A two-out single in the fourth was stranded as well, but the real struggle was yet to come.
Kyle Hendricks was pitching a good game, allowing just one hit in four efficient innings, but the D-backs got to him in the top of the fifth. Returning to his native Chicago, Thomas hit a homer that just snuck into the basket in left field. Corbin Carroll followed a Geraldo Perdomo walk with a two-run shot to right, spotting Gallen a 3-0 lead.
Provided that three-run cushion, Gallen promptly walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the fifth and then gave up a ground rule double to Michael Busch that got stuck in the ivy in left field. Two tough strikeouts of Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ followed, but Gallen then walked Christopher Morel to load the bases.
Finally, on his 30th pitch of the inning, Gallen got Mike Tauchman to ground to Christian Walker. The pitcher ran over to first, gathered the toss to record the out, ending his outing with the goose egg intact.
Gallen tied a career high with the six walks, but only gave up three hits, and struck out four. He threw 102 pitches, just 54 for strikes. But he got the outs he had to get, and got the win, improving to 7-5, 3.64 ERA.
From there both bullpens took over. The D-backs were held scoreless the rest of the way, despite putting runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings.
Kevin Ginkel, Justin Martinez, and Ryan Thompson each threw a perfect frame, retiring the side in order. Paul Sewald gave up a one-out double but got a strikeout and a flyout to end the game, recording his 15th save in 18 chances, good for a 83.3% success rate.
The series finale is Sunday, 11:20 MST, 1:20 CT. Brandon Pfaadt will try to extend the run of good Diamondbacks starting pitching. He'll be faced by Japanese sensation Shot Imanaga, in what has the potential to be a great pitchers' duel.