D-backs Torey Lovullo Addresses Corbin Carroll's WBC Decision

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to have a chance to watch home-grown superstar outfielder Corbin Carroll compete on the highest international stage. The young outfielder recently accepted an invitation to represent Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, beginning in March.

Manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to reporters at the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida this week, gave his full support to Carroll. Lovullo said Carroll kept he and GM Mike Hazen well aware of Carroll's intentions to join team USA.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Corbin Carroll in WBC

Jul 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) celebrates with Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) after a sacrifice fly RBI by Carroll during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I love that [team USA manager Mark DeRosa] is going back at it one more time. He's the perfect man for that group. And for us to turn Corbin over to him, we're lucky that he's going to be in good hands," Lovullo said.

"Corbin kept us aware, myself and Mike [Hazen], through text about what his intentions were, and when he finally made the decision, he was excited about it. The fact that he can represent his country really excites us.

"We feel that way about all of our players that are potentially going to be in the WBC. I know you guys have probably seen those names. But it's official that Corbin is going to be representing Team USA. I think he's excited about it," Lovullo said.

It would not be the first time Carroll has played for a national team. The 2023 Rookie of the Year played for the Team USA's 18U club in the 2018 season.

Lovullo called Carroll "One of the best of the best."

"He's a really good player, he's very deserving of it, and I know he's excited to go out there and help the team win a gold medal," the manager said.

Carroll is one of the foundational pieces of a potent D-backs offense. He's made two All-Star appearances in three major league seasons and broke multiple franchise records in a resurgent 2025 season.

He's been every bit a superstar for Arizona, and will bring his talents to a world stage this Spring.

Carroll is the only D-back to officially join a World Baseball Classic roster this offseason, however shortstop Geraldo Perdomo did recently confirm that he has accepted an invitation to play for the Dominican Republic in the tournament.

There may very well be other members of the D-backs' organization to accept such invites in the coming weeks.

