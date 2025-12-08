Why Diamondbacks Could Still Lose Zac Gallen to Cubs

On Saturday, a flurry of reports gave conflicting messages about former Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen.

One report surfaced that Gallen was in the final stages of signing a multi-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. ESPN's Jeff Passan shot that down, saying Gallen was not close to a deal.

But despite the back-and-forth, a deal with the Cubs could be what takes him out of Arizona, as there is serious interest from Chicago, according to a recent report from The Athletic's Patrick Mooney.

Former Arizona Diamondback Zac Gallen Receiving Interest From Cubs

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

"In their wide-ranging search for pitching, the Chicago Cubs are targeting Zac Gallen as an option, according to team and league sources briefed on the negotiations," Mooney writes.

"An uncharacteristically poor stretch in 2025 may limit what seemed possible two years ago, when Gallen had just helped elevate the Arizona Diamondbacks into the World Series. His platform season (13-15, 4.83 ERA) represented a career-worst year for a right-hander who received Cy Young Award votes in 2020, 2022 and 2023."

But there is anther wrinkle in this potential marriage — one Diamondbacks fans may be quite familiar with.

"For what it’s worth, Gallen has thrown more innings (327) with Carson Kelly, a current Cub and an ex-Diamondback, than any other catcher in his major-league career. That partnership produced a 2.81 ERA with Arizona," Mooney continued.

Gallen is a pitcher who has always done better with routine and familiarity. Even while he was still a member of the D-backs (sans Kelly), Gallen seemed to have an affinity for personal catchers, preferring to work with Jose Herrera, and later veteran backup James McCann, who seemed to help Gallen resurrect his ugly 2025 season in the latter end.

The D-backs would stand to benefit if Gallen does sign a multi-year deal worth north of $20 million per year. If he were to sign a contract totaling more than $50 million across all years, Arizona would receive a premium draft pick following the first round — a pick landing somewhere in the low 30s.

Gallen may not be "close" to a deal with Chicago, but there does appear to be serious interest from the Cubs, who are looking to improve their pitching staff. Similarly to the D-backs, Chicago's pitching was a crutch in the 2025 season.

The different being, they have more available resources to add quality arms to their staff. While Gallen has stated he'd prefer to stay in Arizona, a hefty payday from the Cubs would easily take him out of the desert.

