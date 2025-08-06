Zac Gallen Gets Honest on D-backs' Nerve-Wracking Trade Deadline
The Arizona Diamondbacks recently went through one of the most difficult periods of time for a struggling baseball team.
At the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, Arizona's lackluster play forced GM Mike Hazen to sell off multiple members of the D-backs' clubhouse, trading fan-favorites and key contributors alike.
Meanwhile, right-hander Zac Gallen weathered the storm.
Gallen had been one of the names mentioned in trade rumors, but, according to GM Mike Hazen, no team "cleared the bar" for what he had hoped to bring back for the former ace.
Gallen spoke to reporters on Monday ahead of Arizona's opener against the Padres, giving his candid thoughts on the Deadline, Hazen's recent message to the team, and the road ahead.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen On Staying in Arizona
While he knew he might have been pitching his last innings in Arizona, Gallen said he was happy to remain a Diamondback despite the mass departure.
"I'm glad to be here," Gallen said.
"This has been pretty much full-time home for the last three years. For me to be able to come home, sleep in my bed, see my fiancee, see my dog, as opposed to maybe not being able to see them for two, potentially three months is a huge added bonus for me."
"[The D-backs are] an organization that means a lot to me. Hazen, the whole entire staff have been very transparent with that."
Gallen faced the uncertainty, but ultimately had a feeling that he might find himself in the Sedona red after the Deadline passed — at least, for the next two months.
"It was a little bit weird sitting there, not knowing what potentially could happen. I kind of had a feeling that I was going to be here. With all those things with the trade and just the value that I knew [Hazen] was trying to kind of recoup if he were to move me was going to be fairly high"
"So I felt pretty safe in that sense. I'm glad to be here," Gallen said.
Mike Hazen's Message
The day following the Deadline, Hazen met with the team to share his own thoughts — a rare occurrence for the GM.
Hazen was blunt and honest to the team, apologizing for doing what he regarded as necessary while urging them to raise their level of play.
That message has clearly gotten through, as the D-backs have played much better baseball of late. Players have come forward one after another, citing Hazen's speech as a motivating factor in their recent resurgence.
"I think it was good for some of the younger guys to hear his kind of thoughts and where his head was at and... what ultimately led him to make the decisions that he had to make," Gallen said.
"I think we responded to it pretty good, obviously. The first night after he met with us, we didn't play amazing, but I think we came back and kind of answered the bell the last two days. And we were able to win a series against a team that's been pretty hot [the Athletics]."
Gallen noted the talent that still remains on the roster. While it seems as if Arizona's lineup nay have been gutted, there's still plenty of juice in some of the remaining bats.
"We've got two All-Stars still left in this room, from the offensive standpoint. We got some pitchers in here who have some really good stuff, myself just having a down year, but just maybe an anomaly of a year.
"I think they were just like, 'We still have a really good ball club here,' ... I think we have a lot of things left to prove in here, and that was kind of the message that [Hazen] summed it all up as," Gallen said.
"Whether things are going well or things aren't going well, it's kind of a very mellow, chill clubhouse. I think it's hard to read, but I think guys were just free and, maybe, a little more motivated in a sense."
Gallen said Hazen stressed the importance of some of the newcomers and young players who will see increased opportunities. The time is now for them to step up.
"They've got to capitalize on those opportunities, because you can't take any days in this game, especially at this level, for granted, you never know when it's your last one. So I think guys more so played free in a sense, but I think a little more motivated," Gallen said.