Zac Gallen Starts in Cactus League Game, Lined up for Opening Day Start
When the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields on Monday at 1:10 p.m., long-term Ace Zac Gallen will be on the mound for his first outing of the Cactus League. There is no broadcast of the game.
Gallen starting this game is significant because it means he lines up to be the possible opening day starter for the Diamondbacks. Newly signed co-ace Corbin Burnes currently lines up for the second game of the year.
This is not set in stone of course, as off days and other wrinkles could occur that would throw things off schedule.
Manager Torey Lovullo told us on Saturday that he probably would not name his opening day starter until about seven days out from the March 27 opener, but also added "you can all count backwards."
While the saying goes "these are good problems to have," who the opening day starter turns out to be is not really material to the team's success. If both are healthy throughout the season they'll get the same number of starts.
Rotation orders of opposing teams seldom hold up more than a couple weeks into the season. "One vs. one, two vs. two," etc, is not really a thing in the modern game.
Lineups
Following Gallen, left-handers Blake Walston and Kyle Backhus are expected to pitch, as well as several other minor league relievers. Walston is still be stretched out to either start or be in a long relief role. Backhus is a situational lefty who could see major league innings this year.
The D-backs have relied primarily on minor league relievers in these early games as a means to help them get the jitters out, and get a feel for facing major league hitters.
While the scores have been lopsided the first three games, this experience is expected to help the young pitchers have an easier adjustment if called upon during the regular season.
Arizona's lineup features five starting players, although Pavin Smith will be at first base instead of DH. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte are back in the lineup, but Jordan Lawlar plays at shortstop in place of Geraldo Perdomo.
Torey Lovullo had previously mentioned he wanted to keep Marte and Perdomo together as much as possible, but Perdomo played on Sunday against the Mariners. Garrett Hampson will man third base as Eugenio Suarez gets his second straight game off.
The Guardians' left-hand pitching prospect Joey Cantillo toes the visitor's rubber. He throws a 92 MPH four-seamer, a changeup, a curveball, and a slider. The 25 year old made his major league debut in 2024, getting into nine games, eight as a starter. He went 2-4 with a 4.89 ERA in 38 innings pitched.
