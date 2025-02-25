Zac Gallen Throws One Inning, D-backs Get First Cactus League Win
The Arizona Diamondback got their first win of the Cactus League on Monday, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-3. Zac Gallen started and threw one inning, allowing a two-out solo homer on a misplaced changeup to Gabriel Arias.
Corbin Carroll hit a 423-foot home run to right center in the fourth inning, his first of spring training. The D-backs rallied for three runs in the fifth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and Eugenio Suárez followed with a two-run double to left.
The Diamondbacks' co-ace struck out two batters, and threw 15 pitches, generating just one swing and miss however. Gallen's fastball velocity averaged 90.6 MPH, and topped out at 91.7. While that is about three MPH less than last year's regular season, it's nothing to be concerned about.
During Gallen's second spring outing of 2024 he sat at 89-91, averaging 90. He ended up averaging 93.6 MPH during the season however.
Torey Lovullo saw no issues with the outing. "It's good to get Zac out there, get some dirt on his spikes, get him competing, and I know it's a process for him to just start."
Gallen said he felt fine. "Compared to how I felt in my last live [batting practice], I'll take it. I felt a lot better. I felt like everything had its shape for the most part. The changeup that just kind of was flat on me. It was the home run, but everything else felt pretty solid."
During his previous live batting practice session Gallen was not comfortable with his delivery or the shape of his pitches, but with the exception of the one changeup, he seemed satisfied.
Gallen challenged the second pitch of the game under the new ABS Challenge rules. A ball was overturned to be a strike, evening the count at 1-1.
Explaining his thought process, Gallen said "I'm trying to figure out when to challenge, what's a good time to challenge. I think our catchers do a really good job at the bottom of the zone. They fool me a lot. So, the pitches that I think get pulled across the strike zone, I'm probably more likely to challenge on my own."
Left-hander Blake Walston threw two scoreless innings, and with the exception of two runs given up in the fourth inning by Josh Winder on a two-run shot from Kyle Manzardo, the bullpen pitched well, holding the Guardians from there.
A scary moment took place in the ninth inning, when Conor Grammes hit Dom Nunez in the head with a pitch that got away. Nunez was down for about five minutes before being taken away on a golf cart. Steven Vogt said after the game that Nunez would continue to be evaluated.
Rotation Notes:
Lovullo said the Joe Mantiply would be the starter for the team's road game at Sloan Park against the Cubs on Tuesday. Originally reliever A.J. Puk was supposed to start, but Lovullo said that Mantiply sometimes serves as an "opener," so they wanted to give him that look while they could.
Following that, Corbin Burnes will start on Wednesday, Brandon Pfaadt on Thursday, and Merrill Kelly on Friday. According to Lovullo, Eduardo Rodriguez is one turn behind the other starters, but there is no injury or concern, and he will be ready for his turn in the rotation the opening week of the season.
Injury Notes:
Thyago Viera is shut down for the time being in soreness in his right knee, elbow, and shoulder. There was no accident of any kind, just multiple things building up on the big man from Brazil.
Jordan Montgomery (left index finger strain) will throw a bullpen off the mound on Tuesday.
Adrian Del Castillo (sore throwing elbow) is close to getting into some throwing groups again, but any game action he might see this week will come at DH.
Jose Castillo was removed from his outing on Saturday with a left adductor strain. But the big man said he's feeling fine, and Lovullo confirmed that no imaging was required. He will work with the trainers the next two days and resume his throwing program on Thursday with a game of catch.