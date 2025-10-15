2 D-backs Relievers Bounce Back From Poor Fall League Outings
The Salt River Rafters finally put together a full team effort on Tuesday, rebounding from a pair of ugly Arizona Fall League losses with a 5-2 win over the Glendale Desert Dogs at Salt River Fields — helped along by a pair of solid outings by two Arizona Diamondbacks relievers.
Right-handed flamethrower Drey Jameson, along with fellow righty Kyle Amendt, pitched scoreless outings for the Rafters, earning a pair of holds. Salt River would throw a collective four shutout innings to close down the game.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kyle Amendt Bounces Back
Amendt, 25, suffered a rough Fall League debut. In just 0.2 innings of work the previous Wednesday, Ament gave up a walk, three hits and four runs (though only two earned).
On Tuesday, however, Amendt rebounded with an excellent shutdown frame. Needing just 15 pitches (nine strikes) he threw a 1-2-3 inning while striking out the side — one looking, two swinging.
Amendt's fastball climbed up around 94 MPH, while his hard, 87 MPH slider accounted for the final whiff on both of his swinging punchouts.
Amendt has a career 2.52 ERA over three years in Arizona's minor league system. He made 27 appearances for the Reno Aces in 2025, though he suffered an injury that held him out from May 23 until August 29.
Still, in his 29.2 Triple-A innings, he recorded an impressive 3.03 ERA in an extremely offense-heavy environment, striking out 42 (but walking 19). Amendt may be a player who finds himself earning a major league opportunity sooner than later.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson Bounces Back
Jameson had an excellent first Fall League appearance, throwing a scoreless outing and nearing 100 MPH on his fastball.
His previous outing did not go well, as he walked three, gave up a hit and was charged with four earned runs while only recording one out. His fastball looked to be down a tick or two. He threw just six of his 22 pitches for strikes, as the Rafters fell 15-1.
But on Tuesday, Jameson dialed it back up. He threw 18 pitches (12 strikes) and allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless inning. His lone hit was a ground ball single.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jansel Luis Has Multi-Hit Game
D-backs infield prospect Jansel Luis had a two-hit game on Tuesday. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, then crushed a 108 MPH ground ball single and stole second base in the eighth inning.
Luis, Arizona's No. 12 overall prospect, finished 2-for-5 with the double and a strikeout. He's now hitting .286 in the Fall League, with a .756 OPS.